Ford, Hyundai, BMW among 140,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 100,000 Ford trucks recalled for a rear axle issue that may cause an increased risk of crash.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Sunday, Dec. 31 to Monday, Jan. 8.

Ford F-150 recall for rear axle issue

Ford is recalling 112,965 of its 2021-2023 F-150 trucks equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design because the rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break. That can result in damage to the axle hub splines. Damaged axle hub splines can result in a vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power. Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

The remedy is currently under development. Owners will be instructed to take their vehicle to a dealer for an interim repair if they experience symptoms related to rear axle bolt breakage, such as a clicking or rattling noise. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 29, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S65.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 Ford F-150

Hyundai recall

Hyundai is recalling 10,984 of its 2024 Kona SUVs because the 12-Volt battery cables may chafe against the engine control module bracket and short circuit during a crash, increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will install sheathing over the wiring, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 23, 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 252.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Hyundai Kona

Rivian recall: Auto-hold or park may not work properly

Rivian is recalling 7,873 of its 2022 R1T and R1S vehicles because the accelerator pedal may not detect when the driver releases the pedal, failing to activate "auto-hold" or "park" as intended, which can increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Rivian has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update. Rivian will also replace the accelerator pedals, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 16, 2024. Owners may contact Rivian customer service at 1-888-748-4261. Rivian's number for this recall is FSAM 1342.

Recalled vehicles:

2022 Rivian R1T

2022 Rivian R1S

A Rivian truck has multiple suspension heights to climb over large obstacles in Fargo Canyon near Indio, Calif., on Dec. 31, 2022.

BMW recall for pedestrian sound issue

BMW is recalling 4,926 of its 2024 i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 sedans because during vehicle start-up, the artificial sound generator control unit may experience a fault and fail to generate the external pedestrian warning sound. That could increase the risk of injury of pedestrians, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will update the external artificial sound generator software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 13, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Note: This is an expansion of Recall 23V-026.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 BMW eDrive40

2024 BMW i5 M60

BMW motorcycle recall for headlight concern

BMW is recalling 2,369 of its 2021-2024 BMW R 18, R 18B, and R 18 Transcontinental motorcycles because the headlight low beam attachment points may break, shifting the reflector out of position, and provide insufficient illumination.

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 13, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2024 BMW R 18

2021-2024 BMW R 18 B

2021-2024 BMW R 18 Transcontinental

Audi recall: Air bag fix

Just over 1,000 vehicles from various Audi models in the 2023 and 2024 model years have been recalled by Volkswagen Group of America for an issue involving the driver's side air bag. The device may not have been properly installed and do not comply with federal regulations, NHTSA said.

Dealers can inspect and reinstall the air bag for free. Notification letters are set to be mailed to owners on Feb. 16. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 69GA.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Audi Q7

2023-2024 Audi Q8

2023-2024 Audi RS Q8

2024 Audi SQ7

2023-2024 Audi SQ8

Cake Motorcycles recall: Battery replacements

Cake Motorcycles is recalling 264 of its 2018-2023 Kalk INK&, Kalk& and Kalk :work motorcycles because the lithium-ion battery cells can fail while charging. A battery cell failure increases the risk of a fire, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Cake will replace the battery pack, free of charge. As an interim action, owners will be instructed to check their battery serial number and if necessary, follow interim charging instructions until the remedy battery is available. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed Jan. 12, 2024. A second notice will be sent once the remedy becomes available, anticipated March 2024. Owners may contact Cake customer service at service@ridecake.com.

Recalled vehicles:

2018-2023 Cake Kalk

Cake Motorcycles's electric off-road Kalk INK motorcycle.

Ineos Grenadier recall for steering concern

Ineos is recalling 61 of its 2023-2024 Grenadier SUVs because non-locking nuts may have been mistakenly installed on the steering rod ball joint. Loose or missing nuts can result in the steering rod ball joint disconnecting from the steering knuckle, causing a loss of steering and increasing the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will install locking steering rod ball joint nuts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 26, 2024. Owners may contact Ineos customer service at 1-919-296-3626.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Ineos Grenadier

