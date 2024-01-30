Ford inks deal selling 1,000 electric F-150 Lightnings, Mustang Mach-E SUVs

Ford Motor Co. inked a deal with a Minnesota-based company that's buying a fleet of 1,000 all-electric vehicles, specifically the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E.

The sale is part of a long-term relationship between Ford and Ecolab, a sustainability business that specializes in water conservation, hygiene and infection prevention, as Ecolab works to electrify its North American operations by 2030.

To start off, Ecolab is focusing on converting its sales and service vehicles in California by 2025.

Ecolab will purchase the vehicles from Ford Pro for the initial push to electrify its California fleet. More than 550 of these will be the Lightning, primarily used as maintenance trucks, said Ford spokeswoman Elizabeth Kraft. The remaining 450 or so vehicles will be the Mustang Mach-E for the Ecolab sales team, she said.

The vehicles are scheduled to be built and delivered in 2024, and deployed by Ecolab by early next year, Kraft said.

Ecolab of St. Paul, Minnesota purchased Ford F-150 Lightning pickups and Mustang Mach-E SUVs for their operations in California, the automaker announced Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. This image depicts the actual vehicle wrap on 2023 models used for an employee demonstration.

This sale is expected to be the largest all-electric sales and service fleet in California, Ford said in its news release. Ecolab, which does $14 billion in sales annually, said the purchase is crucial to its efforts to reach net-zero emissions globally by 2050.

Ecolab delivers products and service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments and optimize water and energy use with customers’ health care, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets, according to its website. For example, the company provides restaurants and bars with dishwasher solutions including soap and sanitizer systems. Clients listed on the website include Cargill Food Processing Plant, Shell energy and Vail Resorts.

“Ford and Ecolab have worked closely for almost 100 years, from water conservation at Ford now to electrification at Ecolab,” Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO, said in the news release. “Together, we’re showing that sustainability is good for the bottom line and the environment.”

Ford and Ecolab have had a business relationship dating back to 1925, including collaboration on reducing and reusing water in Ford manufacturing plants, Ford said in its release. Today, Ecolab operates more than 10,000 light-duty vehicles in its North American fleet, 95% of which are Ford vehicles. During the past decade, Ecolab has purchased more than 31,000 Ford vehicles, Ford said.

"Leveraging water conservation practice and technology — and with support from collaborators like Ecolab — Ford has reduced water usage in its manufacturing, supporting freshwater availability in local communities," the automaker said. "Ford has saved more than 186 billion gallons of water since 2000 toward its aspiration to only use fresh water for human consumption."

Meanwhile, Ecolab said it expects to lower company costs with electric vehicles by spending less on annual fuel costs, saving an estimated $1,404 in fuel per vehicle annually based on 15,000 miles per year and an EPA-estimated rating of 19.3 miles per gallon at $3.38 per gallon.

Ford declined to reveal the sale price of the vehicles. Fleet purchases are often negotiated and confidential when not disclosed by the buyer. A 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning starts around $55,000 and a 2024 Mustang Mach-E starts around $44,000.

Ecolab spokesman Kyle Kapustka declined to reveal the company's Ford EV budget, while also noting that Ecolab purchased software and charging services, too.

Christophe Beck, CEO of Ecolab, said in the news release that its partnership with Ford has a direct impact on the bottom line. “This next phase of our relationship will help us move quickly and at scale with the goal of improving profits through renewable energy and EV solutions for the betterment of our employees, business and the environment.”

