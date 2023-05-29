Ford, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan recall more than 275,000 vehicles. Check recalls here.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 175,000 Ford Broncos for seat belt issues and more than 89,000 Jeep Cherokees for steering column concerns.

More than 2,600 child safety seats were recalled for insecure webbing, along with more than 1,500 winches installed on pickups for the potential of corrosion in the remote controls.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls issued by the NHTSA the week of May 21-27:

Mercedes-Benz recalls EQS sedans and S-Class sedans

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 7,558 of its 2022 EQS 450, EQS 580, 2023 Maybach S 580, Maybach S 680, and S 580e vehicles because the electronic stability program (ESP) software may malfunction. The malfunction could result in disabled vehicle dynamics control systems, including the anti-lock brake system, acceleration slip regulation, electronic stability program, and electronic brake force distribution (ABS, ASR, ESP, and EBD), as well as a vehicle speed display failure. The error could increase the risk of a crash.

Recalled vehicles:

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS450

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS580

2023 Mercedes-Benz S580E

2023 Mercedes-Maybach S580

2023 Mercedes-Maybach S680

Mercedes-Benz is aware of 96 field reports in the U.S. from March 23, 2022 to May 12, 2023 potentially related to this defect, but is not aware of any reported crashes, injuries, or property damage in connection with this issue, the company said in a safety report.

Dealers will update the ESP control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 18, 2023. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Nissan Leaf recall for corrosion in brake line

Nissan is recalling 758 of its 2023 Leaf electric vehicles because the right-hand brake tubes may have been damaged during production and could corrode, possibly causing a hole in the brake line and a brake fluid leak, increasing the risk of a crash, Nissan said in a safety report filed with NHTSA.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Nissan Leaf

Dealers will inspect and replace the right-hand brake tube, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 7. Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is PC976.

This photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows a man walking past one of Nissan's electric vehicles (EV), the Leaf, at the global headquarters of Japanese automaker Nissan Motor in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture.

VinFast EV

VinFast Auto, LLC (VinFast) is recalling 999 of its 2023 VF8 electric vehicles. A software error may cause the multifunction head unit (MHU) display to go blank and not show critical safety information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, which may increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a safety recall report.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 VinFast VF8

Of the 999 potentially affected vehicles, 111 are in customer hands, 153 are in fleet service, and 735 are in VinFast’s custody and control. Of those in customer hands or in fleet service, VinFast is aware of 18 reported occurrences on 14 vehicles. Of the 18 occurrences, eight were while the vehicle was in park, five while the vehicle was not in park, and for five, the position of the shift selector lever was not reported.

VinFast will release a free, over-the-air software update beginning May 25. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 29, 2023. Owners may contact VinFast customer service at 1-833-503-0600. VinFast's number for this recall is VPAC-74. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

The 240V charger for the VinFast VF8 electric SUV is seen at a showcase event, in Garden Grove, Calif. on Friday, June 24, 2022. VinFast, a Vietnamese car manufacturing company, is holding events at various California locations to display its premium EV and take orders from customers. The four-year-old company intends to build a manufacturing plant in North Carolina by 2024.

Ford Broncos recalled for seat belt issue

Ford is recalling 175,550 of its 2021-2023 Bronco vehicles built with the 5-Door body style because the first-row seat belt latch plates may be difficult to access from their stowed position. Difficulty accessing the seat belt latches may result in occupants not wearing their seat belts, increasing the risk of injury in a crash, Ford said in a safety recall report filed with NHTSA.

Recalled vehicles:

2921-2023 Ford Bronco

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 30; Dealers will add a sliding clip latch stop to the driver and front passenger seat belts, free of charge. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23C16.

This two-door Ford Bronco with molded-in-color hardtop is currently being made and delivered to customers.

Chrysler recalls Jeep Cherokees for incorrect assembly of steering column

Chrysler is recalling 89,372 of its 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles because an incorrectly assembled steering column intermediate shaft may disconnect from the u-joint, and result in a loss of steering control, which can cause a vehicle crash, said Chrysler in a safety recall report filed with NHTSA.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee (53,965)

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L (35,407)

Drivers may notice play in steering and/or noise when turning prior to the intermediate shaft disconnecting, the company said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 7. Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the intermediate shaft and assembly parts, free of charge. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 58A.

Ford truck recall for missing or loose steering column bolts

Ford is recalling 19 of its 2023 Super Duty F-250, F-350, and F-450 vehicles because the steering column upper shaft bolts may be missing or improperly tightened, resulting in possible separation of the steering column from the adjoining components. A disconnected steering column can result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash, Ford said in a safety recall report filed with NHTSA.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ford F-250 SD

2023 Ford F-350 SD

2023 Ford F-450 SD

Dealers will inspect and tighten the steering column upper shaft coupler bolts, or install any missing bolts, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in May 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S22.

Fox Factory recalls WARN winches for Jeep Wrangler, Ford F-150 and other vehicles because of remote control corrosion

Fox Factory is recalling 1,578 certain 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, GM, RAM, 1500, 2500, Ford F-250, F-150, and F-350 vehicles because they were equipped with certain WARN VR EVO winches with wireless remotes. Water may enter the handheld remotes for these winches and corrode the circuit board, causing the winch activate unintentionally or not turn off when the switch button is released.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 Ford F-150, F-250 and F-350 pickups

2021-2023 GM pickups

2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator

2021-2023 Ram pickups

Fox Factory was aware of no warranty claims, no field or service reports, and no customer complaints related to this issue, the company said in a safety recall report. Fox Factory will notify owners by mail on or before June 30 about the recall and how to inspect their vehicles and obtain the remedy free of charge. Owners will get instruction on how to inspect the remote for corrosion and disable the wireless function by removing the battery pack from the remote. If corrosion or water intrusion is found when removing the battery pack, owners should stop using the remote and contact WARN customer service for a replacement remote, free of charge.

Baby Trend child seats recalled for insecure webbing

Baby Trend is recalling 2,600 Hybrid 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seat-Desert Blue child seats because the LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) assembly webbing that secures the child restraint system to the lower anchorages may fray. That may reduce the strength of the webbing and fail to properly restrain a child in a crash, according to safety recall report. The affected car seats were originally sold by Walmart with no current retail or online inventory involved, the Baby Trend company said on its website.

Recalled product:

Hybrid 3-in-1 Combination Booster Car Seats

Owners of model number FB49E14A Desert Blue car seats should check the manufacturer label located on the seat bottom to see if it is a 12/06/2021 seat. That's the date affected seats were manufactured.

Baby Trend has received no reports of incidents in connection with the use of the car seats subject of this recall. Owners can continue to safely use the car seat as instructed and should replace the LATCH assembly as soon as a free replacement strap is sent by the company. Baby Trend will send owner notification letters along with replacement Latch assemblies and instructions to all registered owners on June 30.

Consumers can go to the Baby Trend website and click the “Recall and Safety Notices” button for more information. Owners of the specific model and date code should register their car seats on the website if they have not already done so. For additional questions, email info@babytrend.com.

