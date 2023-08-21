Ford, Kia, Nissan, Chrysler among nearly 660,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 230,000 Nissan Sentra sedans to prevent a problem that could lead to steering loss.

Chrysler also recalled more than 181,000 Jeep Compass SUVs to correct a software problem that may prevent instrument panel brightness from being adjusted.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from August 10 to August 16.

Nissan Sentra recall

Nissan is recalling 236,238 of its 2020-2022 Sentra vehicles because the left tie rod and right tie rod may bend and break, causing drivers to lose steering control. Either one or both of the front tie rods may deform under certain operating conditions such as hitting a curb, Nissan said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If the tie rod breaks, it can cause a loss of steering control and may increase the risk of a crash, the company said.

Nissan, which will send notification letters to owners starting October 5, expects to have replacement parts available during in winter 2023-2024, according to NHTSA. Owners will be advised to contact their dealer if they should experience an off-center steering wheel or vibration.

Dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods, free of charge, as an interim repair. Nissan will send another letter when the newly designed parts are available; dealers will then replace both left and right tie rods, free of charge.

Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is R23B3. This recall replaces and expands recall number 21V-461, a June 2021 recall that included more than 138,000 of these Sentras for the same problem. Vehicles previously repaired under the 2021 recall will need to have the new remedy completed, the company said.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2021 Nissan Sentra

Chrysler recall: Jeep Compass

Chrysler is recalling 181,999 of its 2022-2023 Jeep Compass SUVs because the brightness level of the instrument panel cluster (IPC) may not be adjustable due to incorrect software in the body control module. An instrument display that is not visible to the driver may result in the driver's attention being distracted and cause a crash, the company said in a filing with NHTSA.

Nissan expects to send notification letters to owners on Oct. 3, 2023. Dealers will update the software, free of charge. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403l the number for this recall is 88A.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Jeep Compass

Chrysler recall: Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Wagoneer

Chrysler is recalling 162,713 of its 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, and 2022-2024 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs because the rearview image may not display onscreen when the vehicle is placed in reverse, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will update the Central Vision Park Assist Module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 3, 2023. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 56A.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022-2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2022-2024 Jeep Wagoneer

Ford recall: F-250, F-350, F-450

Ford is recalling 18,513 of its 2023 F-Super Duty F250, F350, and F450 pickup trucks because the default rearview camera image may not be displayed when using the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature. An incorrect rear view camera image can reduce the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will update the Advanced Drive Assistance System module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 18, 2023, Ford said. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The number for this recall is 23S46.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ford F-250

2023 Ford F-350

2023 Ford F-450

Mercedes-Benz recall

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 880 certain 2023 E450, E350, AMG E63 S and AMG E53 sedans, and CLS450, AMG GT53 and AMG GT43 coupes because the vehicles' exit warning system audio and visual warnings may fail to alert occupants about other road users approaching from behind when exiting the parked vehicle, the company said in a NHTSA report. This could increase the risk of crash or injury when opening the door in certain traffic situations, the automaker said.

Dealers will update the exit warning system software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 10, 2023. Owners may contact Mercedes-Benz USA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT43

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT53

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLS450

2023 Mercedes-Benz E350

2023 Mercedes-Benz E450

GM recall: Chevrolet Bolt EV

General Motors is recalling 317 of its 2022-2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles because the instrument panel may be missing the perforation on the underside of the panel cover that allows the passenger-side air bag to deploy properly, the company said in a NHTSA report. An air bag that does not deploy properly in a crash increases the risk of injury, GM said.

Dealers will replace the instrument panel, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 25, 2023. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N232414710.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Kia Sorento recall

Kia is recalling 50,517 of its 2023 Sorento SUVs because the air bag warning labels on the driver and front passenger sun visors may detach. A detached air bag warning label will not warn occupants about the risks of air bag deployment, increasing the risk of injury in a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and replace the driver and front passenger sun visors, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 10, 2023. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC277.

Triumph recall

Triumph is recalling 7,541 of its 2022-2024 Trident and Tiger Sport motorcycles because the manifold absolute pressure (MAP) hose may have an obstruction, causing incorrect air pressure readings by the MAP sensor. Inaccurate MAP data can lead to unstable idle and sometimes an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the hose, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Aug. 31, 2023. Owners may contact Triumph's customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph's number for this recall is SRAN 609.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Triumph Tiger Sport

2022-2024 Triumph Trident

Indian recall

Indian is recalling 50 of its 2023 Challenger, Pursuit Dark Horse Icon w/Premium Package, Pursuit Dark Horse w/Premium Package, and Pursuit Limited w/Premium Package motorcycles because the fuel line may have been improperly assembled. The defect can result in an engine stall, which increases the risk of a crash and serious injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the fuel line, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 12, 2023. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian's number for this recall is I-23-06.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Indian Challenger

2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited

Piaggo recall: Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, Aviazione Navale

Piaggo is recalling 260 of its 2023 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello and Mandello Aviazione Navale motorcycles because the rear shock absorber may be missing one or both bushings, which can cause it to break and could lead to a loss of control or a crash, the company said in NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the rear shock absorber, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 22, 2023. Owners may contact Piaggio's customer service at 1-212-380-4433.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello

2023 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Aviazione

