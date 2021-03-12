U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,133.84
    -580.16 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.21
    -4.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Ford to launch recall of 2.9 million vehicles for air bag inflators

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo pictured in 2019
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Friday it will begin notifying owners April 1 in its new recall of 2.9 million vehicles in North America with potentially defective driver-side Takata air bags after U.S. regulators demanded the fix in January.

The second largest U.S. automaker said in January it would comply with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration request and that the recall would cost $610 million. The defect, which leads in rare instances to air bag inflators rupturing and sending potentially deadly metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history of more than 67 million inflators.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. ‘Blazing Trail’ in Libor Shift for Global Derivatives

    (Bloomberg) -- A clear leader is emerging in the migration away from Libor for the vast global derivatives industry.Trading activity pegged to the U.K.’s Libor replacement stood at 46% in February with the remainder linked to the discredited benchmark, according to the latest data from the International Swaps and Derivatives Association. That compares with just 3.5% pegged to new reference rates for the Japanese yen, and about 5% for those on the U.S. dollar -- markets that are worth more than $200 trillion collectively.The Sterling Overnight Index Average, or Sonia, benefits from its more established status, the comparatively small size of the U.K.’s financial market, and the fact that domestic regulators that have led the global transition.“Sonia is blazing the trail for everyone else,” said Jason Granet, chief Libor transition officer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “The Sonia market helped establish a lot of infrastructure and calculation methodologies, and it also can show that the community of people using it take comfort in it.”U.K. LeadingUnlike the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the U.S. Libor replacement that was introduced in 2018, Sonia has been around since 1997 and has been overseen by the Bank of England since 2016.Activity linked to SOFR stood around 5% for the fourth month running in February. For Japan’s Libor replacement Tonar, the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate, activity was steady on the month. Analytics company Clarus, which compiles the data with ISDA, has previously warned that the yen Libor market could risk a disorderly transition at year-end due to slow progress.With less than 10 months until banks have been told stop issuing new Libor-linked contracts, Barclays strategists say Sonia has overtaken the benchmark in the swaps market altogether. About 70% of new swap transactions with one-year or higher tenors may now be Sonia-linked, strategists including Hitendra Rohra said in a client note.“Other centers will be watching this very carefully,” said Padhraic Garvey, head of global debt and rates strategy at ING Groep NV. Take-up for SOFR is partly contingent on the U.K. paving the way with volumes across all Sonia maturities, he said.“For the switch to risk-free rates to be a success, it needs to build impressively in the U.S., too,” Garvey added.Banks and regulators will now be poised for March data that will incorporate the announcement of Libor’s end dates, tipped to finally accelerate the transition.Other recent milestones in the Libor transition include the so-called big bang shift by derivatives exchanges to SOFR for calculating the value swaps, and ISDA’s publication of a highly anticipated legal protocol to help convert Libor-linked contracts to SOFR. Yet these have produced relatively fleeting boosts so far, leaving Britain as the exception for now.Clarus now expects progress elsewhere, Chris Barnes, a senior vice president at the firm, wrote in a blog post. “Swiss franc, Japanese yen and U.S. dollar we are talking about you!” Barnes added.(Adds context from Barclays in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SPAC Investment Returns Don’t Match ‘Hype,’ SEC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are growing concerned that risks posed to shareholders from blank-check companies are getting increasingly dangerous as the SPAC bubble inflates to unprecedented levels.“Lately, we have seen more and more evidence on the risk side of the equation for SPACs as we see studies showing that their performance for most investors doesn’t match the hype,” Acting Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Allison Herren Lee said Thursday.Lee, speaking at an SEC event, added that the agency is closely scrutinizing “the structural and the disclosure issues” of special purpose acquisition companies amid a deluge of new listings. She said she hoped a group of industry officials advising the SEC would explore those questions and other risks associated with SPACs during the all day virtual meeting held by the regulator.While the SEC has taken few concrete steps to slow the boom, the agency has become more outspoken about the potential risks posed to retail investors. On Wednesday, the regulator warned against buying stakes in SPACs based solely on endorsements from Hollywood actors, professional athletes and other celebrities. The SEC didn’t single anyone out specifically.Still, the explosive growth of blank-check companies shows no signs of slowing. In 2019, 59 SPACs raised $13.6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In 2020, those figures leaped to 248 and $83.3 billion. So far this year, the totals are already at 226 SPACs and almost $73 billion, with SPACs making up more than 70% of the IPO market.Despite their recent resurgence, SPACs have been around for decades. They are publicly traded shell companies with no revenues that raise money from investors with the goal of buying a profitable business. A top worry is that as more and more SPACs sell shares, there will be few viable companies available for them to acquire, leaving investors holding the bag. (Updates with details on SEC action starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields

    The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs, signalling to sceptical markets that it is determined to lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery. Concerned that a rise in bond yields could derail a recovery across the 19 countries that share the euro, the ECB said it would use its 1.85 trillion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) more generously over the coming months to stop any unwarranted rise in debt financing costs. Purchases would not be as high as the 100 billion euros a month the ECB was buying in the spring of 2020, they said, but would still be well above the 60 billion euros of bonds it scooped up in February.

  • Close EU scrutiny of Brexit hubs to continue indefinitely, says regulator

    Close scrutiny of UK financial firms' European Union outposts will continue indefinitely, the bloc's securities watchdog said, as regulators begin a round of new checks on how they are operating. Hundreds of trading and investment firms from the City of London have set up shop in the EU to avoid disrupting business with the bloc by relocating staff and assets. The costly investment was vindicated by an UK-EU trade deal that left UK financial services largely cut off from the continent after Britain left the EU's orbit on Dec. 31.

  • When’s the earliest you could get that $1,400 stimulus check — and who’s eligible?

    Here’s when your third stimulus check could arrive.

  • Breaking down the top mistakes people make when planning for retirement

    Author of ‘Your Complete Guide to a Successful and Secure Retirement,’ Larry Swedroe, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss to major mistakes people make when planning for retirement.

  • China's Ant Group CEO leaves after failed IPO prompts revamp

    China's Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has unexpectedly resigned amid a regulatory-driven overhaul of the financial technology giant's business, the first top management exit since a scuppered $37 billion initial public offering. Hu, who was named chief executive of the Alibaba Group Holding affiliate in 2019, will be replaced by company veteran and Executive Chairman Eric Jing, Ant said in a statement on Friday.

  • Oil Advances With Signs Emerging of Fuel Consumption Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose the most in almost a week alongside a broader market rally as signs emerged that a recovery in fuel consumption is gaining traction.Futures in New York climbed 2.5% on Thursday. Vehicle miles driven on U.S. highways increased 10% last week from the previous seven days, while U.K. road use has also been climbing. A surge in the margin on refining crude into gasoline could drive an oil rally over the summer, according to RBC Capital Markets. Meanwhile, U.S. equities jumped to an all-time high as a $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill was signed into law.“Refined products and particularly gasoline has been leading the most recent charge higher in oil prices,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. “On the demand-side, the vaccine rollout is progressing quite rapidly, boding well for a surge in summer driving, especially in the West which has lagged the economic recovery witnessed in Asia.”There are risks to the recovery, though. OPEC downgraded its oil-market outlook over the next two quarters as the pandemic’s effects will continue to be felt, the group said in its monthly report. Output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries fell last month as Saudi Arabia implemented extra cutbacks to speed the market’s rebalancing.While oil’s rally of more than 30% this year had taken a breather in recent days, the outlook for some of the world’s biggest economies is starting to show the effects of vaccination efforts and fiscal stimulus. In the U.S., jobless claims fell to the lowest since November as inoculations accelerate and states eased more business restrictions.“Things are heading fundamentally in the right direction,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “If second half demand improves, which is the consensus view, in order to meet that demand, supply doesn’t seem to be coming from the U.S. It’s going to come from OPEC, and OPEC has shown restraint.”It’s possible that U.S. crude may have to trade at a bigger discount to the global Brent benchmark to boost U.S. crude exports, according to consultant Energy Aspects. That comes as the Brent market faces headwinds from refinery maintenance and sharp cuts to Saudi crude prices, forcing U.S. crude to trade even lower in turn, the consultant said.Meanwhile, calendar spreads indicating longer-term strength rallied on Thursday. The spread between WTI’s nearest December contracts settled above $5 a barrel in backwardation -- indicating tightening supply -- for the first time since September 2019.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kering Founder Becomes Latest Luxury Tycoon to Bet on SPACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Francois Pinault, the billionaire founder of luxury conglomerate Kering SA, has emerged as the latest French tycoon to plow into the booming SPAC world.Pinault, 84, bought a stake in former Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam’s blank-check firm, a spokeswoman for the businessman’s holding company confirmed in response to Bloomberg queries. The investment in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was made in Pinault’s personal capacity.Freedom Acquisition started trading in the U.S. at the end of February, raising $345 million after Thiam increased the size of the transaction. The offering recorded an oversubscription level in the mid-teens, people with knowledge of the matter said. About one-third of the deal went to family offices, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Units of Freedom Acquisition were unchanged at $10.10 at the close Wednesday in New York. Thiam has been on the board of Kering since last year, sitting as a director alongside the elder Pinault’s son, Francois-Henri. A representative for Freedom Acquisition declined to comment.Pinault joins his main rival in the luxury world, LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, in backing a special purpose acquisition company started by a European banking veteran. Former UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier said last month he’s teaming up with Arnault and French asset manager Tikehau Capital for a blank-check company that will list in Amsterdam.Thiam’s SPAC will hunt for technology-enabled businesses in the financial services industry that show growth and the potential to scale, it said in previous filings.(Updates with Wednesday trading in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Gain Ground As Treasury Yields Continue To Move Lower

    Meanwhile, better-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims report may provide additional support to the market.

  • Does the US still deserve its AAA credit ratings?

    The US was downgraded one step by S&P in 2011, but still has top ranks from the other big ratings firms.

  • COVID-19 Relief: Time your taxes or you could miss out on stimulus check money

    Timing your 2020 tax return could make all the difference for your stimulus check.

  • Lagarde Hails Proactive ECB Policy on Bonds to Protect Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde unveiled a new phase of her institution’s relationship with the bond market in a more-active policy to cap yields, frontloading stimulus to protect an economic recovery still taking time to emerge.Lagarde said certain recent market moves would become “undesirable” if they persist, citing negative implications for the economy and inflation. She spoke after policy makers opted to accelerate government-debt buying.“We will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions,” she said.The euro trimmed gains and euro-zone bonds rallied after the ECB raised the stakes in its engagement with the debt market, employing a tactical shift aimed at ensuring rising yields don’t threaten to stifle the region’s economic pickup before it begins. Forecasts unveiled by Lagarde showed a recovery that will take hold this year, but over time.“Ongoing vaccination campaigns, together with the gradual relaxation of containment measures -- barring any further adverse developments related to the pandemic -– underpin the expectation of a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021,” she said.The ECB’s action to nurture that pickup with a pledge to buy debt at a “significantly higher pace” in coming months further evolves the raison d’etre of its pandemic purchase program, a tool originally conceived as a bulwark against the disintegration of the euro zone during the coronavirus crisis.The decision to more directly grapple with the pricing of government debt opens a new chapter in an already fraught relationship with fickle bond markets that have long troubled ECB presidents, not least since the region’s sovereign crisis struck more than a decade ago.Lagarde spoke a year to the day since the global pandemic was confirmed; That was also the eve of her March 12 remark on spreads that rocked debt markets by appearing to undermine previous pledges to defend the integrity of the euro zone. It took the creation of its pandemic stimulus tool, now totaling 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), to rectify that error.The meeting Lagarde chaired on Thursday offered policy makers the first formal opportunity to deliver a collective view on the dangers posed by the recent jump in bond yields around the world. ECB officials had hitherto revealed conflicting messages on the focus of their market monitoring.At various times in the past month or so, Lagarde and Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta emphasized nominal yields, their colleague Isabel Schnabel took an inflation-adjusted view, Vice President Luis de Guindos cited spreads between nations’ debt and Chief Economist Philip Lane urged a “holistic” approach.That latter view was what officials opted for in an attempt to clarify their perception of the markets, as Lagarde revealed in her opening statement.“Preserving favorable financial conditions over the pandemic period remains essential,” she said. “Financing conditions are defined by a holistic and multifaceted set of indicators, spanning the entire transmission chain of monetary policy from risk-free interest rates and sovereign yields to corporate bond yields and bank credit conditions.”The forecasts Lagarde revealed on Thursday were similar to the institution’s last projections released in December, with officials foreseeing growth of 4% this year and inflation that never exceeds 1.5% in any of the coming years.Beyond the near term, however, risks to the outlook are more balanced than they were.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC Entertainment stock surges toward a 4-week win streak, says nearly 90% of U.S. theaters were open

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Inc. shot up 6.5% in morning trading Friday, putting it on track for a weekly gain of 36.0%, and has now run up 95.9% amid a four-week win streak. The movie theater operator disclosed in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that as of March 5, 527, or 89.5% of its U.S. theaters, and 78, or 21.9% of its leased and partnership international theaters, were operating with limited seating. The company said that if attendance levels increase as currently expected, as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions ease, it will have enough liquidity to comply with minimum debt-covenant requirements to fund operations and satisfy obligations through at least March 2022. AMC said that in 2021, rent costs are scheduled to increase "significantly" because of rent obligations that were deferred to this and futures years that total $450 million as of Dec. 31. The company said it will continue to explore ways to generate additional liquidity and negotiate with its landlords to abate or defer a substantial portion of its rent obligations. AMC's stock, which has lost 45.0% since closing at a more-than 2-year high of $19.90 on Jan. 27, has soared 276.3% over the past 12 months while the S&P 500 has climbed 58.5%.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Bitcoin Battles Resistance Near All-Time High as Possible ‘Double Top’ Looms: Technical Analysis

    For now, BTC’s uptrend remains intact.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.