Ford, Lincoln, BMW, Porsche among 15,000-plus vehicles recalled. Check car recalls here.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 14,000 2019-2020 Fusion Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for a battery issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

Porsche also had two recalls: 700 of its 2022-2023 911 GT3 Touring vehicles for a software error, and another 37 sedans and SUVs of model years 2016-2020 for a seatbelt issue.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from June 24 through June 30:

Ford recalls 14,000 Fusion hybrid EVs for battery issue

Ford is recalling 14,452 of its 2019-2020 Fusion Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) because the battery energy control module (BECM) may become damaged due to excessive voltage and current flow. A damaged BECM can result in a loss of drive power or fire, increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the company said in a report to NHTSA.Owners are advised not to charge their vehicles until the remedy, currently under development, is completed. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed July 10, 2023 and second letters will be sent once the remedy is available. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S33.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2020 Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Lincoln recalls more than 300 Nautilus SUVs for incorrectly manufactured rear shock absorbers

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 366 of its 2023 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles because the rear shock absorbers may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can result in damage to the rear brake hose, rear axle half shaft, wheel speed sensor, as well as stabilizer bar end links. A damaged brake hose can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect and replace the rear shocks, rear brake hoses, rear wheel speed sensor, and rear half shafts as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 31, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S32.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Porsche recalls 2022-2023 911 GT3 sports cars for brake light issue

Porsche is recalling 700 of its 2022-2023 911 GT3 Touring vehicles because a software error in the rear spoiler control unit may allow both the vehicle and spoiler center high-mounted brake lights to activate simultaneously when the rear spoiler is manually deployed at speeds below 56 mph. Simultaneous activation of both lights may cause confusion for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will reprogram the rear spoiler control unit, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 24, 2023. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is APA8.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 911 GT3

Porsche recalls seat belt

Porsche is recalling 37 vehicles including certain 2016-2020 Macan S and 2017-2020 Macan SUVs, 2017 Panamera Turbo sedan, 2018 and 2020 Macan Turbo crossovers and Panamera 4 sedans, 2018 Macan Sport Edition SUVs, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and 2019 Panamera 4 Sport Turismo sedans. The reason: the screw that attaches the lower seat belt anchor to the seat frame on the outboard rear seats may not have been tightened properly. If the screw loosens over time, in the event of a crash, the seatbelt anchor could detach from the affected seat, increasing the risk of an injury, the company said in a safety report filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will replace and tighten the lower rear outboard seat belt anchor screws, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 24, 2023. Owners may contact Porsche's customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is APA9.

Recalled vehicles:

2016-2020 Porsche Macan S

2017-2020 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo

2018 Porsche Macan Sport Edition

2018 & 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo

2018 & 2020 Porsche Panamera 4

2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

2019 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

J.D. Power ranked the Porsche Macan as the most dependable model in the compact premium SUV for 2020.

BMW recalls total of 69 SUVs, coupes and hybrid sedans for an improperly manufactured battery charging unit

BMW recalling 69 of its 2022-2023 iX xDrive50 and iX M60 SUVs, i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 coupes, and 2023 i760 xDrive hybrid electric sedan because the high voltage battery combined charging unit (CCU) may not have been manufactured correctly, which could interrupt electrical power while driving and result in stalling. If stalling occurred, this could increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will replace the high voltage battery combined charging unit (CCU), free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 18, 2023. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 BMW i4 (54)

2022-2023 BMW iX (14)

2023 BMW i760 (1)

