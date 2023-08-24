Ford Louisville Assembly, Kentucky Truck workers hold practice picket amid strike threat

The country just avoided what would have been the largest single employer strike in U.S. history when UPS Teamsters voted to ratify a new national contract Tuesday.

Now, another national strike threat with major implications in Louisville could be on the horizon as the nearly 12,000 Ford union members in Louisville are preparing for a strike.

On Thursday and Friday, union workers will participate in practice pickets at the union halls on Chamberlain Lane and Fern Valley Road. The training exercise is for off-duty union members to be trained on how a picket line operates. It is not a legal strike.

"It would suck if we had to strike, but it's a very necessary thing to do or be able to do to get what the working-class people deserve, especially people of this local union," Marcus Sheckles, vice president of UAW Local 862, previously told the Courier Journal.

The two Louisville practice pickets will feature Shawn Fain, the International President of UAW who was sworn into office in March as the first UAW president directly elected by the members.

The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, or UAW, is ramping up negotiations with the Big Three automakers, which include General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — which owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands — ahead of a Sept. 14 contract expiration. If the contract were to expire without a new agreement reached, it is likely that some form of a work stoppage at one or all of the Detroit automakers would occur next month.

"I think it is a generational defining moment ... and we hope we don't strike but if we have to ... we're prepared to go forward and use every tool we can to get these jobs back where they've kind of fallen short," said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862.

In Louisville, UAW Local 862 represents roughly 12,000 Ford autoworkers at the Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant.

On Monday and Tuesday, Local 862 held a strike authorization, allowing the membership to show approval or disapproval for a strike. While a strike authorization vote is often seen as a formality, it will allow the UAW to strike in order to secure a contract it feels is best for its membership.

Local 862, which is one of the largest local union shops in the UAW membership, voted "yes" to authorize a strike, with 99% of voters in favor.

Here's what we know about the ongoing UAW negotiations and what's happening in Louisville.

What is the UAW negotiating for nationally?

"I don't want to strike but I will!" buttons and stickers were available inside the union halls as UAW members voted during a strike authorization vote Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at the UAW Local 862 union hall on Chamberlain Lane in Louisville, Ky. The strike authorization would allow the union to strike after its contract expires on Sept. 14, 2023 if deemed necessary.The UAW Local 862 represents more than 12,000 workers at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant. Aug. 21, 2023

According to a flyer distributed by Local 862, union members are seeking:

Eliminate tiers on wages and benefits

Substantial wage increases

Restore cost of living adjustment

Pension for all workers

Re-establish retiree medical benefits

Right to strike over plant closures

Working family protection program

End abuse of temp workers

More paid time off

Significantly increase retiree pay

A Ford source previously told the Courier Journal that the goal during negotiations this year is protecting American jobs since 80% of Ford vehicles are made in the U.S., rewarding employees' hard work, navigating the transition to electric vehicle production, and maintaining flexibility to respond to customer demands.

How big would a strike be in Louisville?

Ford UAW members voted during a strike authorization vote Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at the UAW Local 862 union hall on Chamberlain Lane in Louisville, Ky. The strike authorization would allow the union to strike after its contract expires on Sept. 14, 2023 if deemed necessary.The UAW Local 862 represents more than 12,000 workers at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant. Aug. 21, 2023

Dunn said between the two Ford plants, Local 862 would have upward of 54,000 employee hours per week to use for striking purposes. During this time, union autoworkers would be paid by UAW and receive $500 per week in strike pay, significantly less than a normal paycheck. UAW leaders, such as Dunn, have been encouraging the membership to start saving and preparing now for an extended strike period in September.

Aside from manning picket lines at both auto plants in the metro, Dunn plans to have his membership out in the community volunteering when not on strike duty, noting Local 862 is coordinating volunteer efforts with Metro United Way.

