Ford makes UAW a contract offer

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ford Motor Co.

(Reuters) - Ford Motor has made a contract offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW), the company said on Thursday.

The contract offer would provide hourly employees with 15% guaranteed combined wage increases and lump-sums, and improved benefits over the life of the contract, the company said in a statement.

Wages, including overtime, and lump-sum bonuses for Ford's UAW-represented hourly workers would increase from $78,000 on average in 2022 to $92,000 in the first year of the contract, the automaker said.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)