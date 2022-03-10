U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,246.10
    -31.78 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,106.18
    -180.07 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,088.38
    -167.17 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.34
    -14.95 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.11
    +2.41 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.50
    +16.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.51 (+1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    -0.0059 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9880
    +0.0400 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1670
    +0.3080 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,236.89
    -2,906.57 (-6.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.91
    -0.61 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.22
    -48.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Ford’s 2022 Maverick pickup is perfect for nerds

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

It’s easy to point to EVs and declare them the official vehicles of nerds. The only problem is that EVs are pricey. We’ve been waiting for pricing parity between EVs and gas vehicles for years and it’s likely going to take longer to come to pass thanks to ongoing supply issues. So why not embrace a hybrid that also happens to be a small truck with a very impressive starting price?

The 2022 Ford Maverick starts at $20,000 and ships with a hybrid powertrain that delivers up to 42 MPG. In addition to being a truck, it has a bed that’s built for customization. Plus, thanks to makers like Robert Trapp, the FITS ((Ford Integrated Tether System) already has 3D designs ready for printing or manipulation. It’s inexpensive, customizable, and a hybrid. Now, all we need is a cheap EV version in five years.Watch the video above for the full story.

