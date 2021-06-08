Ford's Maverick starts at less than $20k with a hybrid engine and built-in LTE

After showing off its F-150 Hybrid, Mustang Mach-E and the electric F-150 Lightning, Ford's latest electrified addition to a mostly-carless lineup is this compact pickup, the Maverick. Set to go on sale later this year with a base MSRP of $19,995 (plus mandatory $1,495 destination fee that brings its price to $21,490), the Maverick claims to be the first truck that comes standard with a hybrid powertrain. Ford announced the name's comeback last week, as it was used in the 70s for a fuel-efficient compact coupe/sedan.

It's packing a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Ford's first in-house designed electric motor, a 94kW unit that collectively pushes 191 horsepower to the two front wheels only. While that's an unusual setup for a pickup, Ford is hardly being shy about promoting this as a vehicle for people who "didn't know they needed a truck," and probably previously were looking at a sedan or crossover. They are targeting an EPA-estimated 37mpg fuel consumption rating (40mpg city), that would give it 500 miles of range on one 13.8 gallon tank of gas.

For people who did know they needed a truck and probably want something more oomph and towing capability than the 2WD hybrid setup and eCVT transmission, there is an optional gas-engine version available. The gas version has a 250HP 2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged engine under the hood and 8-speed automatic transmission, with options to add 4WD as well as specialized towing or off-road packages.























2022 Ford Maverick 2022 Ford Maverick

The hybrid version has a standard payload of 1,500 pounds and enough room in the bed to haul a standard ATV, and towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, which Ford says is enough to pull a pair of Jet Skis or a "good size" pop up camper trailer. The gas version with the towing package (that adds a higher capacity radiator, trailer hitch receiver, and transmission oil cooler) can pull up to 4,000 pounds.

Besides the hybrid engine, the Maverick comes standard with an 8-inch touch screen in the center console that's compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as FordPass Connect, an AT&T 4G LTE connection that can pop up a WiFi hotspot for up to 10 devices with several data plans available. A number of driving assists are standard, however things like cruise control and Ford's Co-Pilot 360 assists like lane centering and blind spot detection are optional extras.

Story continues

Ford Maverick size chart

Besides those slick steel wheels, the base XL model has two 12V power points, and available options can add two 400-watt electrical outlets (one inside and one in the bed) to power tools or entertainment. Speaking of the bed, it's a relatively short 4.5-feet (see above to check the scale of the Maverick compared to its larger brethren like the Ranger and F-150), but includes a trick tailgate system that can stick halfway down to help you carry larger items, plus plenty of tiedown points.

Ford Maverick XL

Stepping up to the top of the line Lariat model adds features like Sync 3, an eight-speaker B&O sound system with a subwoofer, a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control and more. A build and price configurator should be available on the website now, with pre-orders opening today. The price of a mid-range XLT model (including destination fee) is $23,775, while the Lariat is $26,985 and a limited First Edition for $33,680.

Ford Trucks lineup

This truck runs little risk of stealing customers away from Ford's full-size vehicle lineup, but with a four-dour crew cab setup as the only configuration, it seems like a decent option for people switching from cars to something a little more capable. The hybrid power also stands out, which the company points out makes it more fuel efficient than a Honda Civic, for example. If you'd like something that uses less gas but aren't quite ready for a full EV, then the Maverick could be worth looking at when it hits the streets this fall.