Ford and Mercedes-Benz among nearly 250,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week including more than 230,000 Ford Explorers for a rollaway risk.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Oct. 7- Oct. 14.

Ford Explorer recall: More than 238,000 Ford Explorers being recalled due to rollaway risk: See affected models

Ford recalls some 2020-2022 Explorer SUVs

Ford is recalling 238,364 of its 2020-2022 Explorer vehicles because the rear axle horizontal mounting bolt may fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect. A driveshaft that is disconnected can cause the drive power to stop. It can also result in a vehicle rollaway if the parking brake is not on. Both scenarios can increase the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2022 Ford Explorer

The subframe bushing and rear axle bolt will be replaced by dealers. Dealers will also look at the rear axle cover for any damage near the bolt-hole location and replace a new cover if necessary. This will all be free of charge. Notification letters will be mailed on Nov. 6, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-8669-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S55.

Mercedes-Benz roadster recall

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 5,326 of its 2022-2023 AMG SL55 and AMG SL63 vehicles because the starter and alternator electrical wiring harness may not be in the right place, according to an NHTSA report. This can cause a short circuit and a loss of drive power, which may cause the harness to overheat. This can either increase the risk of a crash or increase the risk of a fire.

Recalled vehicles:

2022 & 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG Sl55

2022 & 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG Sl63

If there is a problem with the electrical wiring harness for the starter and alternator, dealers will fix it at no cost. Letters are expected to be mailed December 5, 2023. Owners can contact MBUSA at 1-800-367-6372.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company: FLHXSE and FLTRXSE

Harley-Davidson is recalling 2,212 of its 2023 FLHXSE and FLTRXSE motorcycles. The rear brake line may not be on right, causing the break line to rub against the exhaust pipe, which can result in a brake fluid leak, according to a NHTSA report. A loss of brake fluid leak can stop the ability to brake, which can increase the risk of a crash,

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Harley-Davidson FLHXSE

2023 Harley Davidson FLTRXSE

Dealers will replace the rear brake line clamp for free. Owners are expected to be notified by October 16, 2023, through mail. You may contact customer service at 1-800-258-2464. The number for this recall is 0184.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company: X350 RA

Harley-Davidson is recalling 1,139 of its 2023 X350 RA motorcycles because the fuel sensor may leak fuel, according to a NHTSA report. A fuel leak when it comes in contact with an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Harley-Davidson X350RA

The fuel sensor gasket will be replaced for free. The owner will be notified by letters expected to be mailed on Oct. 16, 2023. If you have any questions, you may contact Harley-Davidson at 1-800-258-2464. The recall number is 0183.

