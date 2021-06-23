U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,249.59
    +3.15 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,935.80
    -9.78 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,276.24
    +22.97 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.34
    +10.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.20
    +0.35 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.90
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.28 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1939
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    +0.0170 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3962
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9650
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,632.86
    +1,265.98 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    808.58
    -1.61 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.06
    -15.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,874.89
    -9.24 (-0.03%)
     

Ford micromobility subsidiary Spin launches first in-house built e-scooter

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Spin, Ford's micromobility subsidiary, has launched its first custom designed and built electric scooter. The company says the S-100T scooters are its safest and longest lasting, two qualities that it hopes will attract the attention of cities as it aims its strategy at exclusive partnerships.

When the company launches its service in Sacramento in July, it'll deploy 25 of the new S-100T scooters along with its existing fleet. Spin hopes to scale to 350 S-100Ts by August and have more than a few thousand in the market by the end of the year, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The S-100T joins Spin's other vehicles, the original S-100, the three-wheeler S-200 and a new e-bike, which are manufactured in partnership with Segway-Ninebot and Okai. Spin will continue these partnerships in order to maintain a diverse fleet.

Spin has been working on its own scooter since 2019, when many of the scooters on the road came off-the-shelf and fell apart fast. A Los Angeles Times report found LA-area Bird scooters lasted only 126 days.

“At that time, the founders decided to really set a new standard not only for Spin itself, but also for the industry on what e-scooter durability should be,” Maxime Veron, VP of product at Spin, told TechCrunch. “So we really set out to create the toughest scooter out there, and that has been the north star for the design, build and testing of the S-100T.”

The ‘T’ stands for ‘tough,’ Veron added.

“And we really tested it, tortured it, I should say, way beyond the expectation of the industry, and that’s why we expect it to last twice as long as other e-scooters,” he said.

Spin expects the S-100T to last over three years, compared to about 18 months for its S-100. The company reached this estimated lifespan after performing 400 different safety and durability tests, many of which involved pulverizing the vehicle and making it withstand temperatures from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 149 degrees Fahrenheit.

Low life expectancy of scooters is one of the main reasons why it’s been so hard for companies to achieve profitability, which is why Spin is focusing its scooter design around durability.

Ford-owned Spin shakes up scooter business with new CEO, e-bikes and city strategy

“Durability is the biggest lever we have in terms of profitability,” said Veron. “It’s gonna help both our bottom line in terms of making sure that the scooters last longer, and our top line of attracting customers who will love the ride.”

Veron says the S-100T is designed to be modular, with a single frame design that’s durable and allows for easy repairs and parts replacements, which should help with lifespan and sustainability of the vehicle. Perhaps one day, both the design and Spin’s ownership of the vehicles will also help the company come up with a good end-of-life strategy and design for recyclability.

“Durability has been the number one, but we will be able over time to improve on all the key checkpoints including end-of-life because we control it all,” said Veron.

Micromobility’s next big business is software, not vehicles

Recommended Stories

  • Everything you need to know about E10 petrol, the new standard fuel

    E10 petrol could cut transport CO2 emissions by 750,000 tonnes a year.

  • Jaguar's next turnaround plan outlines a major shift to upmarket luxury

    Jaguar wants to reinvent itself again, this time as a purveyor of EVs that competes in the luxury space dominated by Bentley. It outlined a turnaround plan written to help it move upmarket while launching a new range of models. Company boss Thierry Bolloré, a French industry veteran who briefly ran Renault in the late 2010s, told British magazine Auto Express he wants Jaguar to represent what he described as "modern luxury."

  • Lamborghini PH brings in latest version of Urus

    The competition in the luxury SUV segment heats up further as Lamborghini Philippines announced that the latest version of the Urus is now available in the country. Touted as the brand's “super sport utility vehicle,” the local importer for the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automaker is now offering the Urus that offers “high load capacity, maximum comfort during long journeys, and thrilling super sports dynamics on any surface.” The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article we will take a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks with high yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in 2021 and go directly to see 5 Dividend Stocks with High Yields. Dividend investing is a practice ingrained in investor circles, with many prospective investors constantly on the lookout […]

  • Road rage driver douses child, others with bear spray in car, California police say

    Bear spray causes a person’s eyes, nose and lungs to swell and become irritated.

  • 76ers hoping Ben Simmons can fix his game in the offseason

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ben Simmons clanked one free throw off the back of the rim, so he took a breather, fist-bumped Joel Embiid, paced, walked back to the line and bonked another shot. Hey, the 76ers still led the Hawks by 23 points at that point, Game 5 seemed in the bag, so what's two missed free throws? Just 1 second in game time later, Simmons was back at the line -- Atlanta using a Hack-A-Ben strategy to its advantage in the playoffs -- and Simmons swished one to the roar of the crowd.

  • Boom! What was that giant explosion off the Florida coast? Here’s what we know

    Boom! So, what the heck was that?

  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT final EPA range estimates are higher than predicted

    The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition finally have official EPA ratings out, and they beat Ford’s original estimates by a wide margin. When Ford dropped final power specs and features for the GT version of the Mach-E, it claimed a 250-mile range for the standard GT and 235-mile range for the GT Performance Edition.

  • Tesla opens solar charging station in Tibet, its first in China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc has opened a solar-powered charging station with on-site power storage in the Tibetan capital Lhasa, the company said in a Weibo post on Wednesday, its first such facility in China. Tesla does not have a showroom in Tibet, a remote and long-impoverished region. China is Tesla's second-biggest market, but the charging site is its first in the country with dedicated solar power and on-site power storage.

  • Amazon adds more renewable power, ranking it as largest wind and solar buyer in the world

    Amazon.com added 14 renewable energy projects in the U.S., Canada, Finland and Spain, landing it as the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy.

  • Matthews International Corp. Goes from Graves to Green Energy – Report

    By CorpGov Editorial Staff From Big Oil to Big Tech, seemingly every industry has found ways to embrace ESG. Even the oldest businesses on the planet are finding ways to go green. One surprising example is Pittsburgh, PA-based Matthews International Corp., whose focus is shifting from graves and memorials to hydrogen fuel cells. In article […]

  • Amazon Announces Major Renewable Energy Agreement in Canada

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced 14 new renewable energy projects in Canada, Finland, Spain, and the U.S. to advance its ambition to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of the original target of 2030. The new projects bring Amazon's total renewable energy investments to date to 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity—enough to power 2.5 million U.S. homes. Amazon is now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world.

  • Porsche invests in high-performance battery company

    Porsche revealed that it has invested in Customcells Cellforce Group GmbH, one of the world’s leading companies in the development of special lithium-ion battery cells. The Stuttgart-based automaker placed a “high double-digit million amount” on the said company that develops and produces application-specific battery cells ranging from prototypes to small and medium series since 2012. In a press statement, Porsche shared that the latest move “marks an extension of the sports car manufacturer’s t

  • Hydro Ottawa releases 2020 Annual Report

    Today, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. released its 2020 Annual Report, showcasing the company's strong performance in adapting its operations, maintaining a reliable supply of power, and keeping employees and the community safe amidst the challenges of a global pandemic.

  • Worksport's Plan To Launch New Company Leaked: Here's What We Could Expect

    Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP), a leading provider of next-generation tonneau covers for pickup trucks, has impressed many with its revolutionary proprietary tech — TerraVisTM. The technology is a first-of-its-kind mobile solar power generation system that can store energy using solar panels. It can even power upcoming electric vehicles (EVs) from traditional automakers like Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) as well as tech companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • U.S. Solar Manufacturers Would Get Tax Credit in Ossoff Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Jon Ossoff is poised to introduce legislation establishing a tax credit for domestic solar manufacturers that he hopes will pass as part of a larger infrastructure package later this year.The tax credit, which would work in concert with existing incentives for consumers, would be fully refundable and aims to rapidly accelerate the production of solar energy in the United States. The Georgia Democrat said his bill is intended to close the gap between U.S. manufacturers and

  • JPMorgan Leads Banks Set to Return $142 Billion to Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests.One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions for lenders that perform well on this year’s exams when results are announced Thursday.All six of the biggest U.S. banks -- a group that also includes Citigroup In

  • Gold Declines as Dollar Strengthens Ahead of Powell Testimony

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped as the dollar strengthened ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who may provide more clues on the outlook for monetary policy.Inflation had picked up but should move back toward the Fed’s target once supply imbalances clear, Powell said in written remarks for his appearance Tuesday before a U.S. House subcommittee. Powell may face questions on his views about the pace of the economic rebound.Bullion tumbled the most in 15 months last week after t

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq sets fresh record high

    Stocks gained Wednesday morning, with the three major indexes set to rise for a third straight session as concerns over tightening monetary policy at least temporarily faded.

  • Canada's M&A boom fuels hiring spree, higher pay

    Record-breaking dealmaking in Canada is encouraging investment banks to beef up staffing, but the increased demand for bankers is forcing some to pay up in unique ways to attract new hires. Canadian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) year to date surged to a record $206.5 billion and IPOs hit an all-time high of $5.6 billion, according to Refinitiv, after the pandemic crushed dealmaking in the first three quarters of 2020. HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co and National Bank of Canada are expanding their M&A teams.