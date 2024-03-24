Ford Motor Co.'s Model T could be used for almost anything. Historic photos show how.

Ford Motor Co. did much more than sell cars to drivers needing to get from point A to point B.

The Detroit automaker also saw a market for creating vehicles for businesses and other uses.

Here are just a few examples of how the Model T could be fashioned for almost any purpose, from hauling livestock to maintaining street lights.

More than 15 million Model Ts were sold between the vehicle's 1908 debut and the end of its production in 1927, according to Ford.

A 1917 Ford Model T used as an Army ambulance.

A 1918 Ford Model T used as a one-ton stake bed truck for transporting freight.

Model T hauling cows: Perhaps the greatest accomplishment of the Model T was to liberate the farmer from many of his hardships.

A 1922 Ford Model T used for road building.

A 1923 Ford Model T used as a one-ton stake bed truck for transporting freight.

1923 Model T: 1923 was the largest production year of the Model T with about 2,011,125 cars produced worldwide, including the Nice Millionth vehicle. From the collections of The Henry Ford and Ford Motor Company (04/22/08)

A 1924 Ford Model T made into a closed panel delivery truck.

A 1925 Ford Model T used as a police transport wagon.

Ford introduces its first light-duty pickup as an optional body for the 1925 Model T Runabout.

A 1926 Ford Model T used as a snow machine.

Ford Model T Street Light Maintenance Truck: Model T's were used in different trades and were adapted for many special uses. Truck sales were a large contributor to the Model T's success.

Model T Runabout with tent attatched: The initial Model T's came epuipped with only the barest necessities, but soon they were modified to facilitate camping enabling enthusiasts more mobility. From the collections of The Henry Ford and Ford Motor Company. (04/21/08)

Model Ts were easily converted to handle many tasks, but one of the most unique was the snowmobile conversion kit. Lumber companies in particular appreciated the added traction in the snow.

