Ford Borrows $2.8 Billion After Securing Blue-Chip Upgrade

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Credit Co. tapped the investment-grade bond market Thursday for the first time since returning to the blue-chip universe, as the market thawed following the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady on Wednesday.

The automaker offered $2.75 billion of notes in two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion, a 10-year security, yields 2.45 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. Initial pricing talks were for 2.85 percentage points.

Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mizuho Financial Group Inc., NatWest Markets and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. led the deal.

A representative for Ford declined to comment.

Investment-grade companies have been seizing what could be one of last windows of opportunity this year to raise fresh capital in US bond markets, coming to terms with tougher financing conditions as the cheap-money era fades into history. Sentiment somewhat improved Thursday, with stocks rising and Treasury yields dropping as investors speculated the US central bank is done raising interest rates.

A key measure of credit risk, the investment-grade CDX, which declines as credit risk drops, tightened nearly four basis points Thursday as of 4:28 p.m. New York time. That’s the tightest level since September.

Ford received its second credit upgrade this week, marking the automaker’s return to investment-grade status after its downgrade to junk in 2020. S&P Global Ratings raised the Dearborn, Michigan-based company’s rating to BBB- from BB+, the ratings firm said in a release Monday.

The automaker has already raised debt three times in the junk-bond market this year, most recently in June. Upgrades to blue-chip status can lower how much a company pays to borrow.

The cost to insure Ford’s debt against default for the next five years has fallen since S&P upgraded the company, indicating that investors see less risk surrounding the company after its newfound status.

