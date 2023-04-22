Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shareholders are still up 168% over 3 years despite pulling back 5.7% in the past week

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) share price is 143% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. But it's down 5.7% in the last week. But note that the broader market is down 0.2% since last week, and this may have impacted Ford Motor's share price.

While the stock has fallen 5.7% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Ford Motor was able to grow its EPS at 73% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. However, extraordinary items have impacted recent EPS numbers. The average annual share price increase of 34% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Ford Motor has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Ford Motor's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Ford Motor's TSR for the last 3 years was 168%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Ford Motor shareholders are down 15% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.6%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ford Motor that you should be aware of before investing here.

