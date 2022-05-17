U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,068.21
    +60.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,528.51
    +305.09 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,896.24
    +233.45 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.85
    +44.43 (+2.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.71
    -0.49 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0103 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9640
    +0.0870 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0156 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3400
    +0.2870 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,073.55
    +617.98 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.33
    +432.65 (+178.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Ford added GT power (and fun) to the Mach-E

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT suffers from long-name syndrome. Most of it has to do with cramming with the word “Mustang” onto the front, which has really angered some Mustang owners on the internet. They can be mad all they want because the GT is a great addition to the Mustang lineage, even though it’s an electric SUV.

Starting at over $60,000, the GT is not cheap fun, but it is exhilarating enough that if you’re in the market for a Mach-E and crave an all-wheel-drive torque machine, you owe it to yourself to hop in the driver’s seat for a road test. As for the tech, it’s getting better but there are a few issues we hope Ford will rectify in the future.

Check out the video above for the full story.

