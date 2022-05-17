Ford added GT power (and fun) to the Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT suffers from long-name syndrome. Most of it has to do with cramming with the word “Mustang” onto the front, which has really angered some Mustang owners on the internet. They can be mad all they want because the GT is a great addition to the Mustang lineage, even though it’s an electric SUV.

Starting at over $60,000, the GT is not cheap fun, but it is exhilarating enough that if you’re in the market for a Mach-E and crave an all-wheel-drive torque machine, you owe it to yourself to hop in the driver’s seat for a road test. As for the tech, it’s getting better but there are a few issues we hope Ford will rectify in the future.

Check out the video above for the full story.