Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally EV to capitalize on booming off-road trend

Capitalizing on the growing off-road and overlanding trend in the US, Ford says it's taking the Mustang where it’s never been before, with an off-road-inspired Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle. And it’s going into production.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally edition debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England on Friday, going up the famed Hillclimb. The Rally edition, appearing in a special camo wrap, looks to have beefier front and rear quarter panels, with a unique front end featuring rally-inspired fog lamps.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally edition

The off-road and overlanding trend in the US has grown tremendously over the past year and can be seen in the success following the relaunch of the Ford Bronco. Ford said last year its dealers sold an additional 1 million factory OEM (original equipment manufacturer) specialized parts for the Bronco and its smaller sibling, the Bronco Sport, with customers spending an average of $1,700 per vehicle. No other Ford vehicle has that level of aftermarket customization, meaning a nice bonus for Ford’s high-margin parts business, and Ford may see an opportunity here for the Mach-E SUV.

Ford did not reveal powertrain specs, but a special edition like this model would likely have the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT’s all-wheel drive system, which puts out 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-feet of torque in that trim. The Mach-E Rally edition appears to be lifted as well, but Ford didn’t give any details on a lift kit or suspension components.

Earlier this month Ford said its EV sales climbed 12% through the first six months of 2023 compared to last year, though EV sales did cool slightly in June. There are also reports that EV inventory on dealer lots across the country has been building up, with Ford even having to discount the popular Lightning EV in certain regions of the country.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally edition probably won't have a problem selling in the US, though it will likely be offered in limited quantities. Ford says it will be available for order in the US this fall and will be available in Europe after, though pricing and other details won’t be released until later this year.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

