U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,735.71
    -13.92 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,365.88
    -150.86 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,828.35
    +19.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.75
    -5.85 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.18
    -2.75 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -22.20 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    -0.0150 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1840
    +0.7780 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,222.41
    -1,075.34 (-4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.74
    +2.49 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Ford voluntarily recalls 49,000 Mach-Es due to overheating batteries

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images

Ford has announced a recall for 48,924 Mustang Mach-E EVs and asked dealers to pause deliveries of the vehicle. The company said there's a possibility of the high-voltage battery connectors overheating, which could prevent the vehicle from starting or cause it to lose propulsion power while on the road.

According to Automotive News, Ford claims it should be able to fix the issue with an over-the-air software update, which will be rolled out next month. Alternatively, owners can take their Mach-E to a Ford or Lincoln dealer and have the update installed there. Affected vehicles were built between May 27th, 2020, and May 24th, 2022 at Ford's factory in Cuautitlán, Mexico.

There's no open National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into the problem, Ford says, which means this is a voluntary recall. Still, it's not a great look for the company.

