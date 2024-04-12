Unpacking the Dividend Profile of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (FOVSY) recently announced a dividend of $6.76 per share, payable on 2024-05-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS Do?

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is an automobile manufacturing company domiciled in Turkey. The company principally manufactures, imports, and distributes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and spare parts and accessories under the Ford brand. The company organises itself into four segments, based on product type: passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, and trucks. Geographically, domestic sales are most significant, and constitute more than a third of consolidated revenue, followed by England and Germany.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's Dividend History

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.08% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.06%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's annual dividend growth rate was 141.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 77.40% per year. Based on Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS stock as of today is approximately 54.12%.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's dividend payout ratio is 0.32.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's revenue has increased by approximately 102.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 98.6% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's earnings increased by approximately 126.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 96.57% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 104.00%, which outperforms approximately 98.77% of global competitors.

Concluding Insights on Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS's upcoming dividend, historical payment consistency, and impressive growth metrics paint a picture of a company with a robust dividend profile. The balance between its payout ratio and profitability suggests a sustainable dividend policy, while the growth ranks indicate a promising future for both the company and its dividend payments. Investors looking for dividend-paying stocks with strong fundamentals may find Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS an intriguing option. Will Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS continue to drive shareholder value through its dividend strategy in the years to come?

