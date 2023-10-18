Ford recalling 35,000 US Mach-E EVs over power loss reports

A logo is seen on the grill of an E-transit concept vehicle during a press event at the Ford Halewood transmissions plant in Liverpool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor said on Wednesday it is recalling 35,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles because high voltage battery main contactors may overheat resulting in a loss of driving power.

The new recall of 2021 and 2022 model year Mach-E vehicles with extended range followed an August investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) into whether Ford's June 2022 recall of 49,000 Mach-E vehicles properly addressed the issue.

The initial recall fix was to update the software. The new recall, which is limited to extended range vehicles, includes a replacement high voltage battery junction box.

NHTSA said in August that following the 2022 recall, Ford issued a service bulletin to replace the high voltage battery junction box and said owners that experienced loss of motive power after receiving the recall remedy had the part replaced.

Ford said Wednesday it was is aware of 107 instances of high voltage contactor over-heating that resulted in a loss of driving power after completion of the 2022 recall but said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)