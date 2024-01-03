Ford recalls 112,965 F-150 pickups over rear axle safety issue: Models affected

Ford F-150 pickup owners who have the Trailer Tow Max Duty package are being asked to contact the dealership to be sure their truck doesn't have a newly identified safety defect.

The automaker is recalling 112,965 trucks because its rear axle hub may break, according to the most recent of six F-150 recalls posted on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration website.

"Damaged axle hub splines can result in a vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power. Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash," according to the NHTSA site.

Ford is recalling 112,965 Ford F-150 pickup trucks including the 2023 F-150 for a drivetrain defect.

Letters filed by Ford with federal safety regulars said these F-150 vehicles with the special tow package and and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design are affected:

54,509 vehicles in the 2021 model year

47,886, 2022 model year

10,570 2023 model year

There is no fix at this time. Ford told regulators that a remedy was under development. Owners may contact dealers for an "interim repair," Ford said in its safety filing.

"Owners will be instructed to take their vehicle to a dealer for an interim repair if they experience symptoms related to rear axle bolt breakage, such as a clicking or rattling noise," Ford said in its filing. The automaker will mail letters to owners notifying of the issue on Jan. 29.

Ford submitted its recall notification to safety regulators on Dec. 22. The automaker wrote that it knows of no accidents or injuries related to the situation.

What's causing the problem

The Ford Critical Concern Review Group said in its safety documents that "after the rear axle bolt fractures, spline fretting can occur over time due to micro-movements between the hub splines and the axle splines, with corrosion playing a significant factor." Because spline fretting is an issue that occurs over time with corrosion, early reports were only related to the bolt breakage, Ford said.

As of December 02, there were 376 warranty reports related to rear axle bolt breakage and stripped hub splines resulting in loss of motive power and/or loss of park, received from Jan. 8, 2022, through November 27, Ford said. On Dec. 15, Ford’s Field Review Committee reviewed the concern and approved a field action.

Ford CEO Jim Farley is swarmed by members of the media after the 2024 F-150 reveal at Hart Plaza in Detroit on the eve of the North American International Auto Show on Tuesday, Set. 12, 2023.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has said since he took the helm on Oct. 1, 2020, that reducing recall and warranty costs are a top priority. Recent management changes have spotlighted the issue.

Fords spokeswoman Maria Buczkowski told the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday, "Recalls are about taking proactive action to prevent customers from experiencing issues. Safety is our top priority and we remain committed to addressing every issue we find. Our internal metrics indicate that we are making progress on quality across our Ford and Lincoln lineup and new products are benefiting from these improvements, but we still have more to do to improve and we’re taking further actions to achieve this."

To date, Ford has issued six recalls of its 2023 F-150. The company has said its goal is to spot issues of concern early, identify the problem publicly and seek to resolve before more customers are affected. A recall for the unexpected activation of the electric parking brake affected 870,701 vehicles.

In 2023, Ford had the most recalls and the greatest number of vehicles recalled.

