Ford recalls 130,000 vehicles for increased risk of crash: Here's which models are affected

More than 100,000 Ford vehicles have been recalled following an issue with the loss of oil pressure that could increase the risk of crash.

Ford is recalling certain 2016-2018 Ford Focus and 2018-2022 Ford EcoSport vehicles, after the oil pump drive belt or drive belt tensioner may fail, which could result in the lost of engine oil pressure.

According to the recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a loss of oil pressure can result in an engine stall and loss of power-breaking assist, which could increase the risk of crash.

A total of 139,730 units are potentially affected by this recall. In order to remedy the issue, dealerships will replace the oil pump tensioner assembly and oil pump drive belt, free of charge.

How to contact Ford

Owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed Feb. 13, and a second notice will be sent once remedy parts are available.

You can contact Ford's customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S64.

You can also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ford recall: 130,000 Focus, EcoSport recalled for oil pump issue