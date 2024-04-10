Ford recalls 40,000 vehicles, including ones made in Louisville. Here's what to know

Ford Escape

Ford Motor Co. has issued a recall for more than 40,000 vehicles due to a problem with the fuel injector that could "crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment," and may cause fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford is recalling certain 2022-23 Bronco Sport and 2022 Escape models.

NHTSA said owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out to customers in April.

To remedy the issue, Ford dealers will "update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free of charge," according to NHTSA.

The Ford Escape is manufactured in Louisville at the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant on Fern Valley Road.

Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road. Sept. 15, 2023

This vehicle, which has historically proven challenging for Ford both in terms of sales and quality control during manufacturing, is expected to end production after 2025 and LAP will transition to producing an "all-new EV product," the Courier Journal previously reported.

Recalls have been a pain point for Ford in the last couple of years with the company recalling 2.9 million vehicles, including roughly 1.7 million 2013-2019 Escape models in 2022 due to an issue with the vehicle being unable to shift into the correct gear, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed that warranty costs related to vehicle recalls reached $5 billion in 2019 and vehicle launch problems have cost the company roughly $1 billion, according to reporting from the Detroit Free Press.

The Ford Bronco Sport is produced at a factory in Mexico.

