Ford recalls more than 1.8 million Explorer SUVs for windshield issue: See models affected

Ford is recalling more than 1.8 million Explorer vehicles due to a potentially safety hazard with a part connected to the windshield, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reporting.

Federal safety regulators published the recall on Monday after the safety issues were reported to NHTSA.

The A-pillar trim retention clips, the metal piece that runs up the left and right side of the front windshield, may not be properly hooked due to improper assembly, allowing the trim to detach.

A detached trim piece could potentially fall off the SUV, become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA wrote in the recall letter.

What Ford models are being recalled?

All Ford Explorer 2011-2019 models are affected.

What happens if my Ford Explorer has been recalled?

Dealers will inspect and replace the A-pillar trim if needed, at no cost.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed March 13, 2024, federal safety regulators said.

What is the Ford Explorer recall number?

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The number for the recall is 24S02.

They can also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

