Ford recalls 125,000 vehicles over engine failures that can cause fires

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it is expanding and issuing a new recall for 125,000 sport utility vehicles and trucks because engine failures may cause a fire.

The recall covers various Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs and Maverick compact pickup trucks from the 2020-2023 model years with 2.5L hybrid or plug-in hybrid engines, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford said isolated engine manufacturing issues can cause the engine to fail prematurely and in that event engine oil or fuel vapor may be released, increasing the risk of fire and injury.

Ford initially recalled 100,000 Escape, Corsair and Maverick in the United States in July 2022 after identifying 23 reports globally of a fire or smoke after a suspected block or oil pan breach.

Ford said on Tuesday it had reports of at least three vehicles that suffered fires after getting the 2022 recall fix.

Ford and NHTSA advised owners to park and shut off the engine if they hear unexpected engine noises, notice a reduction in vehicle power, or see smoke.

Ford said the new recall fix is under development.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker last week said it was recalling 142,000 Lincoln MKC SUVs in the United States due to fire risks and advised owners to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete.

Ford said last week that dealers will add an in-line fuse to the battery monitor sensor power circuit.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Mrinmay Dey and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jason Neely)