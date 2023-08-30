Ford recalls nearly 42,000 F250 and F350 trucks because rear axle shaft may break

Ford is recalling nearly 42,000 Super Duty F250 and F350 trucks because a left rear axle shaft may break, which can increase the risk of a crash.

The Ford recall covers certain 2023 Super Duty F250 and F350 vehicles – a total of 41,555 – according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

The recalled trucks have single rear wheels and a 10.5 inch rear axle shaft, which "may have been improperly heat-treated" during manufacturing, according to the NHTSA report.

A broken axle shaft can lead to a "loss of drive power or vehicle rollaway" when the truck is placed in park, the NHTSA report said.

Ford Super Duty F250, F350 recall

Ford will mail notification letters to owners by Oct. 16. Customers can bring their vehicles to Ford dealerships where they will inspect and replace the axle shaft as necessary, free of charge, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S49.

Ford recalled vehicles:

2023 F250 SD

2023 F350 SD

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ford recall: Super Duty F250, F350 trucks recalled for rear axle shaft