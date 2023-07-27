Ford recalls over 150,000 vehicles including Transit Connects and Escapes

Ford is recalling over 150,000 vehicles in a series of two separate recalls, the company announced Friday.

The Ford Transit Connect from 2014-2016 is being recalled for issues with the front door latch pawl, which could cause the car doors to open while the vehicle is in motion. This affects 112,225 vehicles.

In another recall, five Ford models from 2023, including the Ford Escape, F250 SD, F350 SD, F450 SD, and F550 SD, are being recalled for issues with the digital instrument panel cluster. The panel may have been improperly installed, preventing it from illuminating. This affects 38,695 vehicles.

Dealers will fix both issues free of charge for all owners impacted by the recall.

Owners can expect recall letters on August 14 for the 2023 models and August 28 for the Ford Transit Connects.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ford recalls: Transit Connect, Escapes among 150,000 recalled vehicles