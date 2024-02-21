Ford recalls over 150,000 Expedition, Transit, Lincoln Navigator vehicles: What to know

Owners of multiple different Ford models are advised to check their cars following a series of recalls.

Ford has issued two recalls of more than 150,000 vehicles in total, the latest safety notices issued by the carmaker this month. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says models impacted by the most recent recalls include certain Ford Expeditions and Transits, as well as Lincoln Navigators. Previously reported recalls involved Explorers and E-350/E-450s.

In total, Ford has issued four recalls this month for reasons ranging from suspension and steering issues to malfunctioning seatbelts. As with most recalls, Ford has advised affected customers that inspections and repairs will be carried out for free at dealerships as necessary.

Here's what to know about recalls issued by Ford this month.

Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator recalls

In a recall reported to the NHTSA on Feb. 9, Ford recalled approximately 77,574 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles manufactured between 2018 and 2020 due to issues with the seatbelt locking mechanism.

Check car recalls here: Jeep, Ford, Genesis among 300,000 vehicles recalled

According to the recall notice issued by NHTSA on Tuesday, the seat belt pre-tensioner, or the mechanism that controls the tension and release of the seat belt, may lock it in place at inappropriate times on the driver and front passenger seats, preventing it from retracting or extending properly.

Seatbelts that do not retract or extend pose safety risks, as they may fail to restrain occupants as intended, which could lead to injury in the event of an accident.

Owners of affected cars can bring them to a Ford dealership for a free inspection and replacement of seat belt retractors as necessary. Additionally, dealers will install an HVAC drain tube elbow if it is missing.

Ford Transit recall

Ford recalled certain 2023-2024 Ford Transit vehicles for issues with the rear axle, according to an NHTSA notice posted Tuesday. Roughly 77,584 cars were included in the recall, which concerns an inadequate amount of rear axle lubricant, which can cause wheel lock-up and driveshaft separation.

Story continues

Either of these scenarios can result in a loss of drive power or a roll away when the car is parked without the parking brake, according to NHTSA. Owners of impacted cars can visit a Ford dealer for a free inspection and replacement of the axle bearings or axle assembly.

Ford has recalled over 100,000 vehicles in February.

Ford Explorer recalls

On Feb. 8, Ford notified the NHTSA of a recall of about 118 Ford Explorers in model year 2023 for suspension and steering issues.

According to NHTSA, the vehicles may be affected by a loose or missing connection between two parts of the car called the knuckle and the strut. This can misalign tires and impact the ease of steering, causing steering wheel pull. The faulty connection could also damage the brake hose via contact with the tires, resulting in leaking brake fluid and inoperable brakes.

Both are serious crash risks. Owners of impacted cars can take them to a Ford dealer for a free inspection and tightening or installation of new fasteners if necessary.

2023 Ford Explorers were recalled for suspension and steering issues.

Ford E-350 and E-450 recalls

Ford issued a recall to federal authorities on Feb. 9 involving roughly 16,543 cars due to power steering issues. Certain 2021-2022 E-350 and E-450 vehicles equipped with dual rear wheels may experience a sudden loss of power steering fluid due to a faulty connection between the power steering pressure line and the brake hydro-boost.

A loss of power steering fluid can result in a loss of power steering and power brake assist, leading to a higher potential for crashing.

Owners can bring their car to a Ford dealership for a free replacement of the power steering pressure line and the hydro boost jumper line. Vehicles in this recall were previously recalled in 2022, but owners will need to have the new repairs done even if their vehicle was remedied under the prior recall.

How to check if your Ford is affected

Car owners looking to check the status of their vehicles can enter their information into the NHTSA recall check or check USA TODAY's recall database for car and motor vehicle recalls.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ford recalls: Expedition, Transit, Lincoln Navigator cars recalled