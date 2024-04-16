Ford Will Reportedly Pay Dealers $15,000 Per Mustang GTD Sold

Fred Smith
2 min read
0
In this article:
2025 ford mustang gtd
Ford Reportedly Paying Dealers $15,000 Per GTDFord


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

When the Ford Mustang GTD arrives in the near future, it will be the single most ambitious muscle car ever made. It will also cost somewhere around $300,000, but the high-end car market has repeatedly proven that it can stomach prices that high, and demand can still stretch past that original MSRP. Ford reportedly has a plan in place to keep this in check, one that should reward dealerships handsomely as well.

According to a report from Cars Direct, the procedure was detailed in a letter sent to dealers last week. The letter reportedly explains a procedure that would see the car invoiced at its original MSRP rather than with a margin in between for dealer profit. Instead, the dealership would then get a direct payment of $15,000 upon delivery of the car. This is apparently the same procedure used with dealership deliveries of the last-generation Ford GT, and it effectively replaces the difference between invoice pricing and the suggested retail price.

In theory, that would allow Ford to guarantee both the sale price of the car and the profit that a dealer would make on a transaction. In practice, the letter does not seem to detail any specific restrictions on an additional markup over the MSRP that would stack on top of the reported $15,000 payment directly from Ford.

Ford did not immediately respond to Road & Track's request for comment on the program.

Applications to purchase the Mustang GTD are now open. Ford's website notes that a concierge from the car-specific program will reach out to applicants within 30 days of registering their interest. Ford previously used an intensive application process when it sold the last-generation GT.

You Might Also Like

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Jetsons-like travel in air taxis is 'as close as we've seen,' Joby's chief product officer says

    With backing from companies like Delta, United, and Boeing, air taxi startups say they plan to launch commercial flights by 2025. Will battery-powered Ubers in the sky be the norm?

  • Honda to launch next-generation EVs in China by 2027

    Japan's Honda Motor plans to launch six next-generation electric vehicle (EV) models branded Ye in China by 2027, the automaker said on Tuesday. It added that it also planned to roll out a total of 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027 in the race to ensure EVs make up 100% of its automobile sales in the country by 2035. Japan's second-biggest car maker has lagged behind European and U.S. competitors such as General Motors and Volkswagen in ramping up EV sales.

  • The Tesla Cybertruck Has Had a Rough Start. Now Production Is Halted.

    The Cybertruck just hasn’t been a boon for Tesla —yet. Over the weekend, Tesla informed some soon-to-be Cybertruck owners about delivery delays because of production issues. Revelations about the delays have appeared in online forums and on Elon Musk’s social media platform X.

  • Tesla Is Running Out of Time to Deliver on Self-Driving Promises

    The electric-vehicle pioneer seems to be shifting its growth hopes to the unproven technology of automated driving.

  • Tesla halts Cybertruck deliveries due to 'unexpected delay'

    Tesla has halted Cybertruck deliveries, telling owners that there has been an "unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle."

  • Japan's Nissan bets on solid-state batteries, gigacasting for next-gen EVs

    Japan's Nissan Motor will begin to produce solid-state batteries for electric vehicles at scale by early 2029 and use huge casting machines as it seeks to raise efficiency and drive down costs on future models, the automaker said on Tuesday. Nissan is betting on technological advancements to stave off heavy competition from rivals such as Tesla and BYD that have raced ahead in production of battery-powered cars. Japan's third-biggest automaker by volume will initially do prototype tests and develop the solid-state batteries at a still unfinished pilot plant in Yokohama, a city near Tokyo where it is based, before building up production capacity.

  • Ford, Daimler Truck, Chrysler, Jeep among 131k vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 131,849 vehicles. This includes Ford, Daimler Truck, Chrysler, Hyundai, Jeep and Aston Martin.

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy Or A Sell As EV Giant Adjusts Inventory Pricing Amid Layoffs?

    Tesla stock has retreated around 30% in 2024 as analysts focus on vehicle pricing, EV demand and potential profit struggles for Elon Musk and Co.

  • Nissan says it will make next-generation EV batteries by early 2029

    Nissan expects to mass produce electric vehicles powered by advanced next-generation batteries by early 2029, the company said Tuesday during a media tour of an unfinished pilot plant. Japan's legacy automakers have fallen behind newer rivals like America's Tesla and China's BYD in the emerging all-electric auto sector.

  • Tesla laying off more than 10% of staff globally as sales fall

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla is laying off more than 10% of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles (EVs). "About every five years, we need to reorganize and streamline the company for the next phase of growth," CEO Elon Musk commented in a post on X. Two senior leaders, battery development chief Drew Baglino and vice president for public policy Rohan Patel, also announced their departures, drawing posts of thanks from Musk although some investors were concerned. Musk last announced a round of job cuts in 2022, after telling executives he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy.