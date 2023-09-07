Ford: Revving up Tensions in the Auto Industry

In the ever-evolving landscape of the automotive industry, one critical factor stands at the forefront, poised to influence not only the fate of Detroit automakers but also the portfolios of investors worldwide: labor negotiations.

As the clock ticks down towards a looming strike deadline, the tensions between Detroit giants, including Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F), and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a fever pitch.

In this volatile environment, investors must keep an eye on the unfolding developments in the automotive labor landscape, recognizing that the decisions made in the negotiation rooms may well determine the road ahead for both Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and their investment portfolios.

The automotive industry is currently facing a significant labor challenge as negotiations between Detroit automakers, including Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F), and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union intensify. With the strike deadline just one week away, tensions are rising. The UAW has presented a counterproposal on economic issues to Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and Stellantis, and discussions with General Motors are also on the horizon.

The UAW has emphasized that a whopping 97% of its members have voted in favor of authorizing a strike if an agreement is not reached before September 14. The primary demands from the union include a substantial 46% pay raise, a reduction in the workweek to 32 hours with 40 hours of pay, and pension benefits for new hires.

Ford's Response to Labor Negotiations

In response to these negotiations, Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) recently announced a significant raise for nearly 8,000 UAW-represented Ford employees on Labor Day. On average, these workers are now earning $4.33 more per hour, equating to an annual increase of $9,000, which could surpass $10,000 with overtime. This pay adjustment was originally negotiated in 2019 as a means to expedite the time it takes for workers to reach the average top wage rate of $32 per hour.

These developments underscore Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)'s commitment to improving the livelihoods of its hourly workforce, but it's important to note that this announcement is separate from the ongoing negotiations regarding the new UAW contract.

Implications for Investors

From an investor's perspective, these labor negotiations and potential strikes in the automotive industry can have significant implications. They may impact production schedules, disrupt supply chains, and ultimately affect the financial performance of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)'s Roadmap to Profitable Growth: Innovations, Sustainability, and a Bright Future Ahead

Moving to business segments, Ford Blue demonstrated 5% revenue growth, achieving $2.3 billion in EBIT with a margin surpassing 9%. Although EBIT slightly decreased year over year due to the absence of a one-time insurance settlement, consistent cost management is projected to enhance performance in H2.

An appealing product lineup invigorates demand and pricing in key markets globally. The F-150's growth outside North America, akin to the Blue Oval in those markets, highlights the strength of products like the F-150 and Mach-E. Mach-E's revenue soared 39% year over year, doubling with expanded Manati and F-150 lighting capacity. Negative contributions and EBIT margins reflect industry-wide pricing and volume issues.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) aims to balance short-term profitability with long-term customer value and remains focused on achieving an 8% EBIT margin by 2026, leveraging efficient product design, cost management, and software growth.

Operational and Strategic Fundamentals

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)'s Ford+ plan emphasizes consistent execution and growth across segments. The second quarter brought strong growth, earnings, cash flow, and progress in software and fundamental business areas. The Ford Pro division showcased outstanding performance, focusing on commercial businesses. Ford Blue demonstrated healthy revenues, shares, and profits, driven by appealing products and the ongoing scale of Model E EVs.

Technical Perspective

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)'s stock price is currently at a vital support level (near 11.25), where the recent bearish trend has reached and is rising from an oversold level (below 30) with a bullish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current price pattern has formed an ideal condition for bulls with a long-term view. However, multiple tests of the support level during the last 12 months also weakened the level enough to hold the price at its current level.

Takeaway

Investors should closely monitor these developments, recognizing that the outcomes in the negotiation rooms may determine the road ahead for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and its stakeholders, all while keeping an eye on the broader context of Ford's operational and strategic fundamentals.

