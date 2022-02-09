U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.98
    +0.32 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5890
    +0.0410 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,440.70
    +283.09 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.18
    +38.47 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Ford says Detroit/Windsor bridge disruption impacting Canadian plants

·1 min read
A Ford flag flies outside the Oakville Assembly Plant as workers with UNIFOR attended a ratification vote nearby
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that an interruption to traffic at a key U.S.-Canadian bridge, as a result of demonstration against coronavirus mandates, has hurt production at some of the second largest U.S. automaker's plants in Canada.

"While we continue to ship our current engine inventory to support our U.S. plants, we are running our plants at a reduced schedule today in Oakville (Ontario) and our Windsor engine plant is down," said Ford spokesman Said Deep. "We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the U.S. and Canada."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

