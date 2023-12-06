Ford says it unlikely Mustang Mach-E EV will qualify for federal tax credits in January

(Reuters) - Ford Motor said on Wednesday it is unlikely Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles currently in dealer showrooms will qualify for federal tax credits beginning in January.

The U.S. Treasury issued guidance last week detailing new battery sourcing restrictions that take effect Jan. 1 aimed at weaning the U.S. EV supply chain away from China. The current model Mach-E currently qualifies for a $3,750 federal tax credit.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)