U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,653.86
    -15.11 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,685.52
    +34.57 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,295.42
    -117.86 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,160.18
    -20.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.39
    -0.90 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.80
    -18.50 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.59 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    +0.0290 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6780
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,172.85
    -746.65 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.11
    +10.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.56
    -0.88 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Ford pilot uses self-driving shuttles to deliver food to Detroit seniors

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Ford's autonomous delivery experiments now include potentially vital services. The automaker is launching a six-month pilot project that will have self-driving shuttles bring fresh food to residents of a Detroit senior living center, the Rio Vista Detroit Co-Op Apartments, that might otherwise have challenges fetching groceries. The free-of-charge offering will have the "low-speed" vehicle drive a fixed route between a Ford facility and Rio Vista, with a safety driver and a remote team ready to take over if necessary.

Notably, the shuttle doesn't involve Ford's partner Argo — this is a distinct effort between Ford's in-house autonomy team and the company's Quantum Signal AI subsidiary. The two have modified the shuttle to help with packing and unloading food, but it's otherwise a stock machine (as far as autonomous shuttles go, at least).

There's certainly a degree of publicity grabbing involved — Ford is conducting a pilot that doubles as a goodwill campaign. This will help Ford study slower self-driving technology and remote control, though. It also hints at a future where driverless vehicles help seniors maintain their quality of life when travel is impractical.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s 5 Best Investments

    Read about some of the most important and impressive investments by Elon Musk, the engineer and technology superstar who has founded multiple businesses.

  • Toyota to Plow $35 Billion Into Accelerating Electric Car Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. wants the world to know it’s serious about competing in the market for battery-based electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe world’s biggest carmaker is planning to invest 4 trillion yen ($35.2 billion) to supercharge its EV p

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Plans To Boost Mach-E Production?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well. After a prolonged downtrend, Ford stock started kicking things into high gear in 2020.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Electric Today

    Shares of would-be Tesla killer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped out of the gate Monday, rising more than 6% in early trading before giving back about half those gains. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, though, Rivian stock was still up 2.7%. You can thank car industry publication MotorTrend for the boost. Echoing the famous Consumer Reports issue that scored Tesla's then-new Model S as the "best car" it had ever tested, MotorTrend had already declared the 2022 Rivian R1T electric truck "the most remarkable pickup truck we've ever driven."

  • Harley-Davidson CEO says LiveWire spinoff won't cannibalize legacy motorcycle sales

    Harley-Davidson Inc. executives predict sales of its electric LiveWire models will increase from about 400 this year to over 100,000 worldwide by 2026 under a partnership announced Monday — and Harley dealerships and plants in Menomonee Falls and Pennsylvania will be along for the ride.

  • Harley Surges on SPAC Deal to List Electric-Bike Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. jumped the most in 13 months after the company said it would list its electric-motorcycle unit publicly through a merger with a blank-check company, capping off a busy year for reverse mergers in the electric-vehicle industry.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Mi

  • Rivian Stock: R1T Pickup Named 2022 MotorTrend Truck Of The Year

    The Rivian R1T all-electric pickup won the prestigious Golden Calipers award as MotorTrend's Truck of the Year for 2022. Rivian stock rose.

  • Pilots declare mayday after frozen fluids in nose of plane disrupt flight

    The plane tried and failed twice to circle back to its departure point

  • Kamala Harris targets 500,000 charging sites as Biden administration sticks to aggressive plan for EVs to replace 50% of auto sales

    The Biden administration thinks it can help "fast track" the uptake of electric vehicles in the U.S. by building 500,000 charging stations across the country.

  • California suspends Toyota-backed Pony.ai's driverless testing permit

    A Pony.ai vehicle crashed into a road center divider in Fremont, prompting the California DMV to suspend its permit.

  • U.S. Senate committee faults FAA oversight of Boeing

    A U.S. Senate report released on Monday said the Federal Aviation Administration must do a better job overseeing Boeing Co and the certification of new airplanes, as well as review allegations raised by seven industry whistleblowers. The 97-page Commerce Committee report from Senator Maria Cantwell includes concerns raised in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in a five-month period that prompted the plane's 20-month grounding. "FAA’s oversight of the certification process has eroded," the report found, saying the agency "over time, increasingly delegated away its authority" to Boeing and others. The FAA, the report said, "should take immediate action to address undue pressure at the Boeing" safety oversight office, adding that it is "chronically understaffed."

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Report Next Week?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as Wall Street analysts begin coverage with lofty price targets? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle business will become a publicly traded company

    LiveWire will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LVW. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

  • Koenigsegg Had to Revolutionize EV Technology to Build the Hybrid Gemera

    At the heart of the hybrid Gemera is what's claimed to be the most powerful and compact inverter ever built for an automobile. Fittingly, it's called David—as in, David versus Goliath.

  • Harley-Davidson Stock Jumps. Its Electric-Bike Brand Is Going Public.

    LiveWire, introduced as a stand-alone model in 2019, will be the first publicly traded electric vehicle motorcycle.

  • Harley-Davidson's EV motorcycle unit LiveWire to go public via SPAC

    Harley-Davidson is taking its electric motorcycle division LiveWire public through a merger with a blank check company sponsored by executives of AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management. The agreement with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (ABIC) will preserve much of Harley-Davidson's ownership while giving LiveWire access to the capital that the public markets can provide and fold in Taiwanese motorcycle and sport vehicle manufacturer Kymco as a key partner.

  • Where Will Rivian Be in 5 Years?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) got loads of attention and interest after its recent IPO. The newly listed company has left the likes of Ford, General Motors, and Tesla behind in launching an all-electric pickup truck. It has also got more than 55,000 pre-orders for its pickup truck and SUV. Rivian plans to focus on the pickup truck, SUV, and commercial van market segments in the near term.

  • Global supply chain: Toyota extends Japan production stoppages

    The carmaker said components plants in South East Asia had faced disruptions due to the pandemic.

  • Renault Gets Union Backing to Cut 1,700 French Jobs for EV Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- A majority of Renault SA unions signed on to a plan to eliminate 1,700 jobs in France as part of the automaker’s manufacturing overhaul and shift to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalIn exchange for agreement to the reductions, the manufacture

  • Rivian’s R1T Named Truck of the Year. The Stock Is Up.

    MotorTrend named the Lucid Air as car of the year last month. The Genesis GV70 won as SUV of the year in October.