Ford Shifts Workers, Cuts F-150 Lightning Production

Ford, like a lot of other legacy automakers, is still looking for the right production balance between gas-powered, electric and hybrid vehicles. As the company transitions, its workforce is being moved around to accommodate the changes.

The most recent example comes this week after Ford announced it will be cutting back on production for the F-150 Lightning, its full-size electric pickup truck. At the same time, Ford said it will create nearly 900 new jobs as part of a new third crew at its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne to help scale production for the Bronco and Bronco Raptor along with the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor. That new crew will also include about 700 people who applied for work elsewhere in the company.

With F-150 Lightning production scaling down, Ford said approximately 1,400 employees will be impacted as the Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan transitions to one shift at the beginning of April.

About 700 employees will transfer to Michigan Assembly Plant and the others will be placed in roles at the Rouge Complex or other facilities in Southeast Michigan. Ford is also offering the Special Retirement Incentive Program that it agreed to as part of its 2023 contract with UAW.

Ford warned that a few dozen employees could be impacted at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production, but it promised to provide placements for impacted employees within Southeast Michigan.

Ford said it still expects continued growth in global EV sales in 2024, but it will be less than anticipated. The company said F-150 Lightning sales rose 55% last year. It expects further growth in 2024 and is still pushing ahead with planned launches for new EVs this year.