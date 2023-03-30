U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,072.00
    +14.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,028.00
    +125.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,993.25
    +28.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.00
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.39
    +0.42 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.90
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    -0.87 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5580
    -0.1870 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,712.23
    +360.43 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.77
    +22.80 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.60
    +29.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Ford signs $4.5 billion deal with Vale Indonesia, Huayou for EV battery material plant

Reuters
·1 min read
Ford Motor Co's logo pictured in 2019

SOROWAKO, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co signed a final investment agreement with PT Vale Indonesia, and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt on Thursday to build nickel processing plant, valued at around $4.5 billion.

The high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL), located in Pomalaa, Southeast Sulawesi where Vale operates a nickel mine, is expected to produce 120,000 tonnes per annum of mixed hydroxide precipitate, material extracted from nickel ore that would be used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Indonesia, which has the biggest nickel reserve in the world, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, with ambitions to eventually produce batteries and electric vehicles.

Vale and Huayou commenced construction of the plant in November.

Thursday's signing was a follow up to a non-binding memorandum of cooperation for the plant that the three companies had signed last year. At the time, they said the project was expected to be completed in 2025.

Indonesia's government has from 2020 banned export of unprocessed nickel ore to ensure supply for existing and potential investors.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

