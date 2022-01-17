U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5990
    +0.3990 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,913.48
    -1,082.79 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.40
    -20.33 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Ford signs 5-year agreement with Stripe to scale e-commerce

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Ford Motor Company has signed a five year agreement with Stripe, an online payment processor, to scale the automaker's e-commerce capabilities. Stripe will facilitate transactions for vehicle orders and reservations, handle financing options for Ford's commercial customers and route customer's payments from the automaker's website to the correct local Ford or Lincoln dealer.

Ford plans to begin rolling out Stripe's technology in the second half of 2022, starting with North America but with aims to roll out in Europe, as well, according to the company. Last year, Stripe raised a $600 million round at a valuation of $95 billion, funds the company said it would use to expand in Europe.

The tie-up with Stripe is part of Ford's larger Ford+ restructuring plan, an electrification and growth strategy into which the company plans to invest $30 billion by 2025. The strategic decision is also in line with much of the auto industry's move towards investing in technology that will offer the greatest likelihood of capturing returns, specifically in the short-term as the pandemic stunted automakers' abilities to meet customer demands. And with Ford and Lincoln gearing up to add a number of subscription services, like, most recently, Amazon's Fire TV, it makes sense for the automaker to establish a robust digital payment platform.

“As part of the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation, we are making strategic decisions about where to bring in providers with robust expertise and where to build the differentiated, always-on experiences our customers will value,” said Marion Harris, CEO of Ford's financial services arm, Ford Motor Credit Company, in a statement. “Stripe has developed strong expertise in user experiences that will help provide easy, intuitive and secure payment processes for our customers.”

Stripe's platform, which has other big-name customers like Deliveroo, Shopify and Salesforce, will be a key part of Ford's product and service tech stack, the company says. The payment processor should help create more efficiency in a range of e-commerce payments, which also will include charging services.

So far, investors are reacting positively to the Ford+ plan. The automaker was the best-performing auto stock in 2021, over Tesla, General Motors and even the new and overhyped Rivian. Last week, Ford's market capitalization topped $100 billion for the first time.

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Guest opinion: Restrictions on domestic energy production leave consumers vulnerable

    The federal government continues to put up roadblocks that make affordable and reliable energy more difficult and more expensive.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks on Robinhood's Most Popular List

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) doesn't mind sharing which stocks are the most popular among investors on its trading platform. The company's "100 Most Popular" list identifies the top 100 stocks most widely held by Robinhood customers. As you might expect, this list is loaded with growth stocks.

  • KeyBank and The Links team on business education/micro grant program

    KeyBank and The Eastern Area of The Links Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of professional women of African descent and which has a Pittsburgh chapter, have partnered to provide micro grants and business education to women of color small business owners and entrepreneurs. KeyBank’s Key4Women-certified financial advisors will present a three-session virtual workshop series with access to additional Key4Women national programming targeted to the financial needs of business women.

  • Sunday shows - Voting rights legislation dominates

    Voting rights legislation dominated the morning political talk shows on Sunday, just ahead of the Senate taking up the topic on Tuesday.House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) appeared on multiple shows, and said while the Democratic Party's election reform bills may be on "life support," they aren't "dead."Read The Hill's complete coverage below.Clyburn says election reform bills 'may be on life support' but aren't deadBy MYCHAEL SCHNELL...

  • Singapore Looks to Curb Crypto Ads

    The country's central bank issued guidelines to limit crypto ads in public spaces and media.

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Natural Gas Markets Quiet During Holiday

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States certainly will wipe out a lot of liquidity, as the market is trying to figure out where to go next.

  • 'SNL': Joe Biden blames omicron, inflation and everything else on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

    Joe Biden, played by James Austin Johnson on "SNL," knows who's really to blame for COVID's omicron surge, inflation and more issues facing Americans.

  • Pandemic hasn't slowed China's love for US lobster

    China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the expansion of the country's middle class. The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year.

  • Is the stock market open today? Here are the trading hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., after a volatile start to the year.

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • PSA: Amazon just slashed prices on this top-rated stand mixer — it's $54 off, today only!

    This stand mixer has it all: Quality, power and a price you definitely can't beat. Choose from 10 colors!

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia City“Thes

  • The Late Kirk Douglas' Longtime L.A. Home Sells for $9M — and It's Full of Hollywood History

    Kirk and Anne Douglas' former Beverly Hills home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a gorgeous garden featuring stepping stones with the signatures of some of the biggest names in Hollywood

  • China’s Wuhan City Announces Plans to go Metaverse

    Amidst Chinese government warnings about cryptos, NFTs, and the Metaverse, Wuhan City joins a growing list of Chinese cities and provinces to go Metaverse.

  • Ecuador releases dozens of turtles in conservation effort

    The turtles, from the Chelonoidis Guntheri species, were born and raised in the Arnaldo Tupiza breeding centre in Isabela Island.Ranging from five to seven years of age, each turtle underwent blood tests and a quarantine period to ensure optimal health before being released, according to Ecuador's Environment Ministry.After leaving the breeding centre, the animals were airlifted via helicopter into their new habitat near the Sierra Negra volcano, home to four giant turtle populations.

  • 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish Is A Luxurious V12 Supercar

    With the power of the iconic Aston Martin V12, this car is the perfect combination of performance and luxury.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]