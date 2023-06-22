Ford-SK On venture awarded $9.2 billion loan from feds for battery plants in TN, KY

The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional commitment loan of up to $9.2 billion to BlueOval SK for the construction of three electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky and Tennessee — including one in Stanton.

The Department of Energy called the loan the largest single federal investment ever made in the automotive industry, according to a news release on the announcement.

Ford Motor Co. and South Korean company SK On announced plans in September 2021 to build a $5.6 billion BlueOval City campus in Haywood County, which includes an EV battery plant that will employ an estimated 2,500 people. The two companies finalized the joint venture BlueOval SK in 2022.

The project is expected to create a total of approximately 5,000 constructions jobs in Tennessee and Kentucky, and 7,500 operations jobs once the plants are up and running, according to the news release. In Tennessee, the battery plant will have about 2,500 employees, while the electric vehicle plant will have about 3,300 employees.

The Department of Energy also said several more steps remain for the project to reach critical milestones, and certain conditions must be satisfied before DOE issues a final loan.

This story will be updated.

