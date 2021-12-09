U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,683.86
    -17.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,812.69
    +57.94 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,597.60
    -189.39 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.07
    -33.64 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.19
    -1.17 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0050 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    -0.0180 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3219
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    -0.2370 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,845.76
    -2,946.75 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.68
    -61.27 (-4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.15 (-0.47%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Ford stops F-150 Lightning reservations at 200,000

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

If you've been putting off placing a reservation for Ford's upcoming EV F-150, you're in for some bad news. There aren't any more. Reservations, I mean. The company has reportedly received 200,000 orders for the model and aren't taking any more. 

As Ford CEO, Jim Farley, announced on a live airing of CNBC Investing Club Thursday, “we are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially.”

“We had to stop reservations we got so many,” he added. “We stopped at 200,000, and those are orders. Hard orders.” That's unlike the Maverick, which saw 100,000 reservations in the first two months after its debut but did not require potential buyers to actually put down a cash deposit so anyone could add their name to the list, financially risk-free. 

Even with this newly installed cap, Ford faces a significant production challenge. Farley noted during the show that full production capacity for the Lightning currently sits at “70,000 or 80,000 units." Don't fret if you're already on the reservation list, Ford is already looking for ways to boost its EV output. 

“We’re going to try to double that,” Farley told CNBC host Jim Cramer. “We’ve done it in the past. Don’t bet against Ford when we have to increase capacity. This is what we do.”

Initial deliveries for the F-150 Lightning are slated for the middle of 2022. 

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Stock Falls as 787 Delays Prompt American Airlines to Cut Some Flights

    According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the airline will trim flights to Edinburgh, Ireland, and Hong Kong, among other routes.

  • Venezuela Is Resurrecting Its Oil Fields With Backpacks of Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid the rusted remnants of Venezuela’s once-mighty oil industry, a motley crew of obscure drillers has achieved a feat few thought possible: It’s more than doubled the country’s crude production in the space of a year.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring G

  • OPEC+ output hike gamble pays off as oil prices recover

    The gamble taken by OPEC and its allies, under pressure from top oil consumer the United States, to raise oil output in January despite its own forecasts of oversupply, appears to be paying off as prices stabilise. Oil has steadied around $75 a barrel as market participants brush off concerns of a glut, in part because they don't believe the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies can reach their new output target and demand is still expected to rise. Heading into its Dec. 2 meeting, OPEC+ had every reason to lower supply.

  • 3 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla valued at more than $1 trillion and Rivian, which has so far produced fewer than 200 vehicles, valued at more than $100 billion, value-focused investors may find staying away from the EV stock space to be the best course of action right now. Trying to understand the valuations of EV stocks has become challenging lately. Not all EV stocks are getting valued the same way.

  • Why These 2 Electric Car Companies Are Better Bets than Toyota Motor

    Doing its best to make up for lost time, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) on Dec. 6 announced its intention to construct an electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in North Carolina. The explosion of EV popularity has caught Toyota flat-footed in recent years, and now the Japanese company is working to catch up with a new facility it says will be able to make around 800,000 EV batteries annually, with future expansion to manufacture around 1.2 million batteries already planned. Toyota's action would have been considered a strong move three years ago.

  • Toyota halts production at 2 Japan factories due to supply shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp has halted production at two factories in Japan due to a supply shortage, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. The stoppage means that Toyota cannot return to normal operations in December as it had originally planned. The automaker had previously said that it hoped to return to normal production for the first time in seven months in December, after supply shortages disrupted production.

  • Oil CEOs Strike Back With Warning on the Energy Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- Buoyed by high oil prices, the bosses of the biggest explorers this week laid out a vision for the energy transition that hinges on more fossil-fuel investment rather than less.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersThe World Petroleum Congress in Houston

  • GM locks in two deals that will bolster US rare earth magnet production

    General Motors has spent the past year securing a domestic supply chain for the millions of electric vehicles it plans to produce by the end of the decade, everything from battery cell manufacturing and cathode active materials to lithium and even recycling that will turn scrap into raw materials. Now it's locking in a domestic source of rare earth minerals, alloy and finished magnets for the electric motors it will use in its upcoming barrage of EVs including the GMC Hummer EC, Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Silverado EV through a partnership with MP Materials and another separate deal with Vacuumschmelze (VAC) of Germany. The upshot: two new facilities will be built in the United States, bolstering the domestic production of rare earth magnets.

  • Prices for almost everything online are surging: Adobe data

    Online inflation has truly taken hold, this new data reveals.

  • Royal Helium Reaches Total Depth at Ogema-2 and Commences Drill-Stem Testing

    Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) is pleased to report that Ogema-2 has reached its total depth, showing elevated helium cuts encountered during the drilling process, which were on par with helium readings during the drilling of Ogema-1. Elevated helium was recorded in two separate zones, including what appears to be the extension of the Nazare zone identified 250 km away at Climax. Drill-stem testing of these two zones has commenced, and helium test results will be releas

  • Democrats Among Lawmakers Asking Biden Not to Ban Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration shouldn’t ban the export of crude oil, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers said in a letter to Biden.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersRe-instating the ban on the export of domestic crude oil, which was lifted in 2015, was

  • Supply chain disruption has brought ‘massive change’ to beer market: CEO

    The sudden shift to at-home drinking during the pandemic spiked demand for aluminum cans, which caused prices to soar and delivery times to lag, Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris told Yahoo Finance.

  • GM Keeps Building Up Its EV Supply Chain. Here’s the Latest Deal.

    General Motors is locking up another portion of its electric-vehicle supply chain. That's good news for GM investors, and even better news for stock in the partner firm.

  • American Airlines plans to reduce international flights next summer

    (Reuters) -American Airlines Group Inc plans to scrap, reduce or delay the introduction of flights to several international routes next summer because of a lack of widebody aircraft, according to a company memo seen by Reuters. American, which is the world's largest carrier, said Boeing Co's delay in delivering 787 jets, including 13 aircraft that were expected to arrive by this winter, has crimped its ability to ramp up capacity. "Without these widebodies, we simply won't be able to fly as much internationally as we had planned next summer, or as we did in summer 2019," Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said in a staff memo.

  • 3 Reasons I Am Excited About Starbucks Stock

    International coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of my favorite stocks right now. The trend is helping to bring sales up and customers back to Starbucks stores. Here are three reasons I am excited about Starbucks stock.

  • Have You Seen These Cleveland-Cliffs Charts?

    The newly minted steel company has trounced the market and its peers since the bear market bottom. Is it worth buying?

  • Traders Take Long-Shot Bets on Chance of U.S. Oil Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traders are scooping up options contracts that would pay out if U.S. crude futures plummet against international benchmark Brent, a signal that some believe the Biden administration could intervene in the market again to bring down oil prices. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Consolidating

    Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, but they continue consolidating at extraordinarily low levels after a massive selloff.

  • Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces $1 Billion Public Note Offering

    Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that it has agreed to issue $1.0 billion of senior unsecured medium-term notes (the "Offering"). The Offering will be conducted in two tranches consisting of $500 million in senior unsecured medium-term notes, series 17 (the "Series 17 Notes") having a fixed coupon of 3.53% per annum, paid semi-annually, and maturing on December 10, 2031; and $500 million in senior unsecured medium-term notes, series 18 (the "Series

  • Crowdstrike CEO: Companies are 'losing trust' in Microsoft and others amid deluge of cyber threats

    Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the surge in ransomware attacks throughout the pandemic and how fellow cybersecurity firms are losing trust in Microsoft.