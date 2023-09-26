Ford Suspends Construction At $3.5B EV Battery Plant, Moderate Republicans Consider Teaming Up With Democrats - Top Headlines Today
US Markets
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Retreat On Rate-Hike Worries — But Here's Why This Analyst Sees Bullish End To Year
$2.7M Bet On Southwest Gas? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Investor Fear Eases After US Stocks Snap 4-Session Losing Streak
Crypto
If Microstrategy Had Invested in Ethereum Instead Of Bitcoin, Here's How Much Money Michael Saylor's Company Would Have Now
Oh, How The Mighty Have Fallen! Ben Token Falls Almost 95% From Its All-Time Highs After 'BitBoy Crypto' Ben Armstrong's Arrest — Coffeezilla Calls It Excessively 'Unhinged'
Robert Kiyosaki Asks Whether It's Time To Say 'Bye Bye' To Bitcoin After Citibank Launches New Blockchain Service
US Politics
Ex-Trump Aide Calls For Republican Party To Stand Against Former President Ahead Of 2024: 'A Make-Or-Break Moment'
Chamath Palihapitiya Thinks MAGA Supporters Might Back This '38-Year-Old Trump' Instead Of DeSantis For 2024
Moderate Republicans Consider Teaming Up With Democrats To Prevent Government Shutdown: 'We're Going To Do Whatever It Takes'
Joe Biden's UAW Picket Line Visit Not Prompted By Donald Trump's Plan, Says White House
Peter Schiff Bets There Would Be Widespread Support For Government Shutdown If They 'Also Shut Down Taxes'
Bulk Of FBI Agents Operate Facial Recognition Tech Without Adequate Training, GAO Report Reveals
World Politics
Justin Trudeau Responds To Canadian Speaker Under Fire For Inviting Ex-Nazi To Zelenskyy's Speech: 'Deeply Embarrasing'
Trump, GOP Congressman Say Mark Milley Deserves 'Death' For 'Treason' That Could Have Led To 'War' Between China, US
Ford Suspends Construction At $3.5B EV Battery Plant Amid GOP Scrutiny Over China Ties
World Economy
Electric Vehicles
Tesla Stock Set To Drop Again After Rebound: What's Going On?
EV Price Wars: Hyundai And Kia Slash EV Prices Amidst South Korean Subsidy Surge: Report
Tesla's 'Willy Wonka' Factory Tour Offer Vanishes In A Flash: What Gives?
Tesla's Q3 Delivery Numbers Could Challenge Wall Street Projections: 'Factory Shutdowns To Drive Material Miss,' Says Analyst
Tech
iPhone 15 Pro Max Has $30 Worth Titanium: YouTuber JerryRig Finds It 'Exquisite' And Worth Every Buzzword Apple Used
Attention Gamers! Assassin's Creed Maker Envisions Netflix-Style Revolution in Gaming Post Microsoft Deal
Meta Quest 3 Takes On Apple Vision Pro: What You Need to Know — Release Date, Specs, And Prices Leak Before Connect
SAG-AFTRA Members Approve Strike Action Against Video Game Firms
OnePlus Is Bringing Apple's Dynamic Island To Its Phones With The OxygenOS 14 Update, But There's A Catch
Microsoft, Amazon And Google Among Best AI Investment Bets: Analysts
iPhone 15's FineWoven Cases Look Like A Fine Mess, But Tim Cook's Team Has A Strategy For It
Consumer
Beauty And Fragrance Company Coty Expands Footprint With Global Stock Offering, Paris Listing
McDonald's Royalty Fee Hike Sparks Backlash From Franchisee Advocacy Group: 'Do Not Underestimate The Impact'
'All Of Sony Systems' Hacked, Claims Ransomware Group, Says It Plans To Sell The Stolen Data
After Successful Ford Negotiations, Canadian Union Targets GM For Contract Talks
Communication
Can Zuckerberg Reignite Investor Enthusiasm With Meta Connect Conference? Analyst Lists Key Factors
Turning Upvotes Into Dollars: Reddit's Bold Move In Emulating Elon Musk
Jack Dorsey-Backed Bluesky Thrives As User Engagement Drops On Musk's X And Zuckerberg's Threads
Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Ford Suspends Construction At $3.5B EV Battery Plant, Moderate Republicans Consider Teaming Up With Democrats - Top Headlines Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.