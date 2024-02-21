Ford sweetens Mustang Mach-E price even more for employees, friends, family, retirees

Ford Motor Co. revealed Wednesday a special price break for Ford employees, their family members and friends in addition to price cuts announced a day earlier for the electric 2023 Mustang Mach-E.

The amount: $2,750 more off the purchase of the all-electric SUV in addition to cost cuts of up to $8,100 and offers including 0% interest.

In southeast Michigan alone, the Dearborn automaker employs a estimated 50,000 employees who qualify for the price break, Ford spokesman Marty Gunsberg told the Detroit Free Press.

Ford retirees also qualify, he said.

The 2023 Mustang Mach-E GT, shown here in Vapor Blue, has taken another price cut as Ford Motor Company fights Tesla for electric vehicle market share.

The company ramped up production of the Mach-E at its plant in Mexico just as consumer purchases slowed. Now production has been reduced to reflect slower demand.

There's plenty of inventory to fill 2023 Mach-E orders, Gunsberg said.

"EV pricing across the industry has become increasingly dynamic over the last year and price changes like this reflect present market conditions," he said. "Updated pricing is available for any customer who has a Mach-E on order and/or takes delivery of a Mach-E from Feb. 20, 2024."

Traffic on the Ford website after the news of price cuts spiked 600% on Tuesday, Gunsberg said.

2023 Mach-E prices now

Prices on the SUV that seats five people have been reduced $3,100 to $8,100 depending on the model, effective immediately:

Select rear-wheel drive (RWD) drops $3,100 to $39,895

Select all-wheel drive (AWD) drops $3,100 to $42,895

Premium RWD, standard range drops $4,100 to $42,895

Premium AWD, standard range drops $4,100 to $45,895

Premium RWD, extended range drops $8,100 to $45,895

Premium AWD, extended range drops $8,100 to $48,895

California Route 1 AWD, drops $8,100 to $48,895

GT drops $7,600 to $52,395

GT Performance Edition drops $7,600 to $57,395

The $1,800 delivery and destination fees are calculated separately. The 2023 Mach-E doesn't qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, Gunsberg confirmed.

Mach-E lease payment

Ford Credit is offering 0% financing for 72 months to qualified buyers, plus a $7,500 cash incentive on leased vehicles that is applied to immediately to lower a lease payment, Gunsberg said.

A base model Mach-E with an EPA-estimated 312 miles to the charge leases for $401 a month, according to the Ford website.

Ford CEO Jim Farley and CFO John Lawler have told Wall Street analysts that Ford is losing money on its electric vehicles that's covered by the profits generated by gas-powered and hybrid pickups. Ford is trying to compete directly with Tesla to establish a stronger base in the U.S. as the industry transitions.

While the price reductions do not apply to 2024 Mustang Mach-E SUVs, Gunsberg told the Free Press that Ford is "constantly monitoring the market and will continue to adjust to achieve the right mix of sales growth and customer value."

