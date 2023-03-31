U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.75
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,072.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,114.75
    +32.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.50
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.29
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.50
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0200
    +0.3310 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,153.98
    -356.19 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.92
    -4.32 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,057.62
    +274.69 (+0.99%)
     

Ford Takes Stake in Indonesia Nickel Project to Ensure Supplies

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will take a direct stake in a battery-nickel plant under construction in Indonesia, deepening its role in the supply chain as carmakers try to secure materials for electric vehicles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US automaker joins PT Vale Indonesia and China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. as investors in a project to make an annual 120,000 tons of nickel chemicals for EV batteries, according to a joint statement from the companies. The Pomalaa plant is expected to start commercial production in 2026, with total investment at 67.5 trillion rupiah ($451 million).

The statement didn’t disclose the amount of investment.

Global carmakers are racing to ensure long-term flows of materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel as demand balloons. While direct investments in mines or refineries are still rare, General Motors Co. has invested in a US lithium miner while Tesla Inc. is interested in buying a lithium producer.

Read more: Shortage of Metals for EVs Climbs Up the Agenda in Auto C-Suites

Indonesia is becoming a major source of battery-ready nickel following a wave of refinery investments in the minerals-rich country, mostly by Chinese companies. Ford, which plans to make 2 million EVs a year by the end of 2026, already had an agreement with Huayou to take battery materials derived from the Pomalaa plant.

“This framework gives Ford direct control to source the nickel we need — in one of the industry’s lowest-cost ways — and allows us to ensure the nickel is mined in line with our company’s sustainability targets,” Lisa Drake, vice president for Ford Model e EV industrialization, said in the statement.

Pomalaa is a long-delayed project, and an example of earlier efforts to use “high-pressure acid leaching” technology, or HPAL, to make nickel chemicals from low-grade ores. There are now a number of HPAL plants ramping up in the Southeast Asian nation, but there are still concerns about their environmental credentials.

Read more: Indonesia’s Battery Arms Race Offers Risk-Tinged Green Prize

“The technology remains difficult to develop and ramp up and manage, compared to other conventional nickel production methods and processes,” said Allan Ray Restauro, analyst at BloombergNEF.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Tightens Chip Gear Exports as US Seeks to Contain China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan said it will expand restrictions on exports of 23 types of leading-edge chipmaking technology, as the US ratchets up efforts to limit China’s access to key semiconductor knowhow.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shots After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward Failure$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets L

  • Oil down marginally amid uncertainty over imminent US economic data

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Oil prices were very slightly down in Asian morning trade on Friday as bullish sentiment about Chinese demand and potential Middle Eastern supply disruptions was tempered by uncertainty over U.S. economic data on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 1 cent, or -0.01%, to $74.36, having gained about 8% this week. "The market may maintain its rebound if today’s U.S. PCE offers positive signals to the markets that US inflation is expected to cool further," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • Semtech's (SMTC) Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Surpass Estimates

    Semtech's (SMTC) fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results hurt by macroeconomic headwinds and end-market sluggishness.

  • Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

    The closure of a vital oil pipeline in northern Iraq is bolstering international prices and threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude. Producers including Norway’s DNO A, London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Dallas-based HKN Energy Ltd. say they have either started to shut wells in semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, or will soon do so if the blockage doesn’t free up. The ruling by a tribunal at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris relates to a pipeline carrying 400,000 barrels daily from Iraqi Kurdistan and 70,000 barrels more from federal Iraq.

  • The World’s Most Important Oil Price Is About to Change for Good

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of wrangling, the world’s most important oil price is about to be transformed for good, allowing crude supplies from west Texas to help determine the price of millions of barrels a day of petroleum transactions.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spend

  • Where the US semiconductor industry operates

    From R&D to manufacturing, the US semiconductor industry is one of the most advanced in the world. The American semiconductor ecosystem consists of developing materials and equipment for semiconductor production and research with universities across the country. Data on where all these operations take place are collected by the Semiconductor Industry Association. Mapping these locations reveals that research and manufacturing of semiconductors happens in almost every US state.

  • US-China tech war: geopolitical tension haunts tech start-ups seeking to be the next TikTok

    Mainland technology companies and entrepreneurs should brace for rising geopolitical tension between China and the US, and look for opportunities in new markets, investors and analysts warned. Chinese internet companies venturing abroad need to broaden their geographical diversity to hedge against risks in the US market, Ben Harburg, managing partner of MSA Capital, said in an interview with the Post on the sidelines of the Fortune Forum on Thursday in Guangzhou, the capital of eastern Guangdong

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills

    New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Market's Narrow and Dull but Not Bad

    Two things stand out about the market action on Wednesday -- volume was very light, and it was one of the narrowest range days of the year for the S&P 500. The old saying "don't short a dull market" was at work, and stocks managed some decent gains on strong breadth that approached three to one positive.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • P97 fills up its tank with $40M to fuel its gas station mobile commerce services

    P97, a Houston startup that partners with fuel brands, gas station retailers, electric car charging companies, mobile wallet providers and connected car OS makers to make it easier to select and pay for your gas (or electric charge) either through an app or connected car, has picked up $40 million in equity funding. P97 has been around for 12 years and had only raised about $40 million in equity in that time, with other backers including Accenture's venture arm, strategic backer FleetCor and industrial specialist investor Emerald. It's not disclosing specific valuation, but Donald Frieden, the CEO and founder, said that this Series C more than doubles the valuation from its Series B. That $20 million Series B was in 2019, and PitchBook notes that P97 had a post-money valuation at that point of $95 million, which (if correct) makes the company now valued at more than $200 million.

  • Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices.

  • US, Japan announce partnership on critical mineral supply chains

    The U.S. and Japan announced an agreement to partner on strengthening supply chains for critical minerals such as those used in electric vehicles and semiconductors.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Badger Meter, Thermon and Allied Motion

    Badger Meter, Thermon and Allied Motion have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • Biden pressures US regulators to toughen bank rules

    The White House is urging bank overseers to get stricter with regional lenders, outlining a series of steps it wants in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank meltdown.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights UFP Industries, Boise Cascade and JELD-WEN

    UFP Industries, Boise Cascade and JELD-WEN have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in