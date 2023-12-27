Ford, Tesla, Honda, Porsche among 3 million-plus vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 2 million Honda vehicles due to a fuel pump issue.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Dec. 13 to Dec. 23.

Honda fuel pump recall

Honda is recalling 2,539,902 various 2017-2020 vehicles because the fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will replace the fuel pump module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 5, 2024. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are KGC and KGD.

Recalled vehicles:

2018-2020 Honda Accord

2018-2020 Honda Civic Coupe

2018-2020 Honda Civic Sedan

2018-2020 Honda Civic Hatchback

2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R

2018-2020 Honda CR-V

2018-2020 Honda HR-V

2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline

2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

2018-2020 Acura ILX

2018-2020 Acura MDX

2018-2020 Acura MDX Hybrid

2018-2020 Acura RDX

2018-2020 Acura RLX

2018-2020 Acura TLX

2019-2020 Honda Insight

2019-2020 Honda Passport

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV

2018-2019 Honda Fit

2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

2017-2020 Acura NSX

The 2018 Honda CR-V on display at the 2017 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 30, 2017.

Tesla recall:

Tesla is recalling 120,423 of its 2021-2023 Model S and X vehicles because the cabin doors can be unlocked during a crash, which can increase the risk of injury during a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Story continues

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 17, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-23-00-009.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Tesla Model S

2022-2023 Tesla Model X

Ford recall: Maverick pickups may have malfunctioning turn signal

Ford is recalling 189,814 of its 2022-2024 Maverick pickup trucks nonfunctioning exterior turn signal will not notify other drivers that the vehicle is turning, increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will update the body control module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 2, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23C41.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Ford Maverick

The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 (EcoBoost engine) and XLT Hybrid models shown off to the media at a studio in Detroit on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Mercedes-Benz recall for possible axle failure

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 588 of its 2022-2023 AMG G63 special edition 4x4² (squared) vehicles because the rear axle differential housing may develop cracks, possibly resulting in oil leaking onto the roadway or axle failure, which could increase the risk of a crash or injury, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

A remedy is under development. Owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until the repair has been performed; towing to an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer may be necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 13, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

Mercedes-Benz recall: Front roof panel may detach

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 2,976 of its 2014-2020 C-Class, CLA, GLA, S-Class, GLC, and GLE vehicles because the front roof panel may detach from the vehicle and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. The company said this was an expansion of a previously recall filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will replace the front panel, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 13, 2023. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recall number 21V-197.

Recalled vehicles:

2017-2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43

2015-2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63

2014-2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA45

2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45

2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43

2019 Mercedes-Benz MG GLC63

2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE43

2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63

2014-2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63

2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG S65

2015-2020 Mercedes-Benz C300

2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz C350E

2015 Mercedes-Benz C400

2016 Mercedes-Benz C450

2014-2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2015-2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

2016-2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300

2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC350E

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2014-2017 Mercedes-Benz S550

2015 Mercedes-Benz S550E

2015-2016 Mercedes-Benz S600

2018-2020 Mercedes-Maybach S560

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 sedan at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on March 28, 2018.

Mercedes-Benz recall for headlights issue

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 10 of its 2023 EQE 350 sedans equipped with comfort suspension because the headlights may be incorrectly adjusted due to a software error in the headlight control unit. Incorrectly adjusted headlights can reduce the visibility of oncoming traffic and impair the dynamic driving control performance, both of which can increase the risk of a crash, the company said.

Dealers will update the headlight control unit software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 13, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350

GM recalls some Chevrolet Bolts for potential fire hazard

General Motors is recalling 6,746 of its 2017-2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles because they were previously repaired incorrectly under NHTSA recall number 22V-930. After a crash with seat belt pretensioner deployment, the pretensioner exhaust may ignite carpet fibers near the B-pillar support (between the front and rear doors), causing a fire and increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect both front seat belt pretensioners and, if necessary, install metal foil at the carpet near the pretensioner exhaust. Certain vehicles will also need a pretensioner cover installed. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 29, 2024. Owners may contact GM EV Concierge at 1-833-EVCHEVY (1-833-382-4389) or Customer Service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N232421970.

Recalled vehicles:

2017-2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Honda recall

Honda is recalling 106,030 of its 2020-2022 CR-V Hybrid SUVs because the 12-Volt battery cable routed outside of the body frame is missing a fuse on the power circuit, which can allow the battery cable to short circuit or overheat and can increase the risk of a fire or injury in a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the battery cable, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 29, 2024. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is FGB.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles on November 21, 2019.

Volkswagen recall

Volkswagen is recalling 93,196 various 2020-2024 model electric vehicle models because using the industrial 220V/240V plug at the 100% charge setting can overheat some home wiring systems and eventually cause permanent damage to the house socket and charging cable, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Owners are advised not to use the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable and only use the 110V home charging cable or public charging stations. Dealers will supply a new 220V/240V cable with temperature sensor, free of charge. Owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed Feb. 9, 2024. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available, anticipated mid-2024. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi's numbers for this recall are 93U6 and 93U8.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2022 Audi A7

2020-2021 Audi A8

2019-2024 Audi e-tron

2022-2024 Audi e-tron GT

2022-2024 Audi Q4 e-tron

2020-2024 Audi Q5

2022-2024 Audi RS e-tron GT

Porsche recall

Porsche is recalling 41,345 various 2019-2024 hybrid electric models because the industrial 220V/240V charging cable may cause some home power outlets to overheat. The cable could also overheat and become damaged and there's a risk of overheating and thermal damage to the electrical receptacle and the surrounding area. Left undetected, the local thermal damage could potentially spread, resulting in a fire, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Owners are advised not to use the 220V/240V compact/portable charging cable and only use the 110V home charging cable or public charging stations. Dealers will supply a new 220V/240V charging cable with a temperature sensor, free of charge. Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed Feb. 9, 2024. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available, anticipated mid-2024. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is APB6.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

2020-2023 Porsche Cayenne S Turbo E-Hybrid

2021-2023 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

2021-2023 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

2021-2023 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

2021-2024 Porsche Taycan

2022-2024 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

2020-2024 Porsche Taycan 4S

2021-2024 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

2022-2024 Porsche Taycan GTS

2022-2024 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

2020-2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo

2021-2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

2020-2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2021-2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

A Porsche Cayenne e-hybrid car is on display at the International Motor Show (IAA) Germany, on September 8, 2021 in Munich, Germany.

Porsche recall

Porsche is recalling 205 various 2021-2023 model vehicles because the high-voltage battery may short circuit increasing the risk of a fire, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and repair the high-voltage battery by replacing modules as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 9, 2024. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is APB5.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 Porsche Taycan

2021-2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

2021-2022 Porsche Taycan 4S

2021-2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

2021-2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

2021-2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Automotive is recalling 727 of its 2024 Grenadier SUVs equipped with the auxiliary switch package relay because the relay control wire may have been trapped under the relay power cable connection fastener during assembly. That could damage the relay control wire insulation and result in a short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and secure the wiring, and repair or replace any damaged wiring as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 4, 2024. Owners may contact Ineos customer service at 1-919-296-3626.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Ineos Grenadier

Ducati motorcycle recall

Ducati is recalling 2,906 of its 2016-2023 XDiavel S and XDiavel STD motorcycles because the passenger backrest may break if it is installed incorrectly – or used incorrectly by the passenger – can increase the risk of injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect the passenger backrest installation, tighten the screws as necessary, and also apply a warning sticker on the component, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 9, 2024. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446. Ducati's number for this recall is SRV-RCL-23-005.

Recalled vehicles:

2016-2023 Ducati XDiavel S

2016-2023 Ducati XDiavel STD

Contributing: Emily DeLetter.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Car recall check: Ford, Honda, Tesla, among 3 million recalled