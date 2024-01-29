Ford, Tesla, Jaguar among nearly 2.2 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week including Ford's recall of more than 1.8 million Explorer vehicles due to a potential safety hazard with a part connected to the windshield.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27.

Ford recall for increased risk of crash

Ford is recalling 1,889,110 of select 2011 through 2019 Explorer vehicles because the A-pillar trim retention clips may not properly engage, which will cause the trim to detach. A detached trim piece can fall off the vehicle and become a road hazard. This increases the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA report.

FILE - The 2016 Ford Explorer is presented during the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, in Los Angeles. Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because a trim piece can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) ORG XMIT: XPAG301

Dealers will inspect and replace the A-pillar trim as necessary. Letters notifying owners of the safety risks will be mailed out to all affected Ford owners on March 13. A second letter will be mailed out once a remedy is available. Ford earners can contact the customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Four it's number for this recall is 24S02.

Recalled vehicles:

2011-2019 Ford Explorer

Tesla recall for rear-view camera malfunction

Tesla is recalling 199,575 of its 2023 model S, X, and Y vehicles that are fully equipped with self-driving computers and running on a software version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 and 2023.44.100. Software instability may prevent the rear-view camera image from displaying. If the rear-view image does not display while reversing, it decreases the driver's visibility and increases the risk of a crash, according to a report from the NHSTA.

A Tesla Model S sedan is plugged into a Tesla Supercharger electrical vehicle charging station in Falls Church, Virginia on Feb. 13, 2023.

To resolve this issue, Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update which is free to all of their owners that have been affected. Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on March 22. Owners may contact the Tesla customer service line at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-002.

Story continues

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Tesla Model S

2023 Tesla Model X

2023 Tesla Model Y

Mazda recall for power steering warning

Mazda is recalling 43,752 of its 2024 CX-90 vehicles. An assembly issue with the worn gear in the steering wheel system could result in a sudden loss of power steering assist. Loss of the power steering assists while driving increases the risk of a crash, the NHSTA reports.

Mazda owners can visit their dealers to replace the spring engaging in the worn gear. The mechanics will reapply grease to the gear teeth, which will be free of charge. All Mazda owners affected will receive a notification letter on March 18. Owners can contact the Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 and press option six. Mazda's number for this recall is 6542A.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Mazada CX-90

Range Rover recall for rear-view camera display

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 58,729 of its 2018 through 2022 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles that are equipped with a surround camera system. Water could enter into the rear-view camera which can cause the rear-view camera image to appear on the display or show a distorted image. A rear-view camera image that does not display while in reverse decreases the driver’s visibility and increases the risk of an injury or crash, according to the NHSTA.

Nov 17, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Land Rover Range Rover on display during the LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Land Rover owners can bring their cars to the dealer for inspection. The mechanics will inspect the rear-view camera and add a new seal or replace the camera entirely free of charge. Recall notification letters will be mailed out on March 8. Owners can contact the Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rovers number for this recall is N778.

Recalled vehicles:

2018-2022 Range Rover

2018-2022 Range Rover Sport

BMW Rolls-Royce recall for adhesive residue

BMW is recalling 107 of its 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicles because the ground connection cable between the front electric motor and the vehicle chassis may contain adhesive residue which can increase electrical resistance and cause an insufficient ground. An insufficient electrical ground can increase the risk of electrical shock during service work and can increase the risk of a fire, according to the NHSTA report.

To fix the issue, car owners can visit their local dealers to get their cars inspected free of charge for the ground cable connection and remove any residue if necessary. Car owner notification letters will be sent out on March 15. Rolls-Royce owners can contact the Rolls-Royce customer service at 1-877-877-3735.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

Suzuki recall for brake fluid issue

Suzuki is recalling 993 of its 2024 GSK1300R motorcycles. The brake fluid pipe flare nut for the brake fluid supply line may have been tightened incorrectly and can cause the brake fluid to leak. A brake fluid leak can result in reduce braking performance which can increase the risk of a crash, the NHSTA reports.

Bikers can bring their motorcycles to their dealers and the dealers will inspect and tighten the brake pipe flare nut connection and adjust the brake fluid level if necessary. This service will be free of charge. Notification letters will be mailed out on Feb. 5. Motorcyclists may contact Suzuki customer service directly at 1-714-542-1490. Suzuki's number for this recall is 3A01.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Suzuki GSX1300R

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Car recall check: Ford, Tesla, Jaguar, Mazda among 2 million recalled