Ford, Toyota, Kia snag North American vehicle of the year awards

A brash newcomer joined two longtime favorites as Kia, Ford and Toyota won the 2024 North American, Car, Truck and Utility of the year awards Thursday.

The winners:

Car: Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

Truck: Ford F-series Super Duty pickups

SUV: Kia EV9

The winners cover the gamut of modern powertrain technology: hybrid (Prius), internal combustion (Super Duty) and electric vehicle (EV9).

Steven Center, Chief Operating Officer and Exec. Vice President for KIA America; Scott Neiheisel, General Manager, Toyota North America and Andrew Kernahan, Ford Super Duty Chief Program Engineer accept the trophies for North American Car and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The KIA EV9 was named the 2024 North American Utility of the Year, the Toyota Prius won the North American Car of the Year and the Ford Super Duty won the North American Truck of the Year honors.

“Our winners reflect the fact that a modern vehicle must be a combination of style, utility and technology,” said NACTOY President Jeff Gilbert.

Months of tests and evaluations

The awards have been presented annually since 1994 by 50 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada. I’m one of the jurors. The winners reflected two of my choices — EV9 and Super Duty — which were also the Free Press SUV and Truck of the Year. The Honda Accord was my pick for top car.

The judging process begins each January, as jurors evaluate every new or substantially revised vehicle scheduled to go on sale in that calendar year. The process includes meetings with engineers, designers and executives text drives and tech demos. By fall, we’ve narrowed the field from those dozens of vehicles to 30 or so semifinalists, which we gather for back to back drives and further tests. Another vote reduces the field to three finalists for each award. They’re announced in November. Jurors frequently drive those vehicles again before choosing the winners.

This year’s finalists:

North American Car of the Year finalists

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime plug-in hybrid

North American Truck of the Year finalists

Ford Super Duty

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado EV

North American Utility of the Year finalists

Hyundai Kona

Kia EV9

Genesis GV70 electrified

What makes the winners great

Ford’s Super Duty pickups have been a mainstay of American work and life since 1998. Engineered to tow and haul more than the F-150, they’ve evolved to into everything from utility trucks to lavish luxury pickups towing million-dollar trailers.

Andrew Kernahan, Ford Super Duty chief program engineer, is interviewed in front of the Ford Super Duty that was named the North American Truck of the Year at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

The best-selling hybrid in history, the Toyota Prius debuted in Japan in 1997 and the U.S. in 2000. It nearly single-handedly made fuel-efficiency a sign of technical superiority and spurred to auto industry’s move to electric power, first to augment internal combustion engines in hybrids.

Scott Neiheisel, General Manager for Toyota North America stands in front of the Toyota Prius that was named the North American Car of the Year at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Arriving in dealerships now, the Kia EV9 is the first all-electric vehicle designed to challenge the three-row SUVs that have become the vehicle of choice for many American families. Its features and looks drew praise for delivering luxury-brand excellence at mainstream prices, although EV prices remain generally higher than their ICE counterparts.

Steven Center, Chief Operating Officer and Exec. Vice President for KIA America is interviewed in front of the KIA EV9 that was named the 2024 North American Utility of the Year at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

The winners were announced at a meeting of the Automotive Press Association.

Juror comments on the winners:

Toyota Prius: "The Toyota Prius was the butt of jokes for its looks so long that the new one is unrecognizable — and stunningly attractive. It still has Prius fuel economy (40-50 mpg under any conditions), the Prime plug-in hybrid version has a lot more EV range, and I expect this year's Prius to appeal to a whole new group of shoppers." – John Voelcker (Car and Driver, Green Car Reports, Charged EVs, et al)

Ford Super Duty: "The Ford Super Duty retains its leadership in the heavy-duty pickup truck category with its impressive towing, payload, torque and horsepower figures. Its four engine choices are highlighted by the new standard 6.8-liter gasoline V8 and 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8. And the big Super Duty is remarkably comfortable and easy to drive." – Jack R. Nerad (America on the Road Radio/JDPower.com/TrueCar.com/USNews.com)

Kia EV9: "The Kia EV9 should scare the stuffing out of other mass market brands. Kia is rapidly moving upscale with head turning design and all the latest technology at prices below the premium brands. That's a recipe for success." – John McElroy (Autoline)

