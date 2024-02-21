Ford and UAW avoid Kentucky Truck Plant strike, new local contract tentatively agreed upon

Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant has reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union, avoiding a strike by its roughly 9,000 workers.

It took more than five months past the local contract expiration for the two sides to reach an agreement. Local contracts typically provide additional legally binding guidelines and other negotiated elements that are specific to workers in a certain area or working at a specific plant.

On Feb. 16, the UAW served Ford with a strike notice over local contract issues at KTP, namely health, safety and skilled trades jobs.

Evan Palmer, a UAW representative and interim bargaining rep from UAW Local 862 in Louisville who participated in the local contract negotiations said, the main hurdles during negotiations focused on getting a minimum in-plant nurse staffing level, ergonomic issues, and "language to improve the culture in skilled trades."

"This will be the best local agreement the membership has ever seen," Palmer said.

Highlights from the new local contract are expected to be released to members next week. UAW Local 862 had five representatives — David Firkins, Jon Jaggers, Todd Adair, Juan Terry and Glenn Bennet — besides Palmer assisting with the negotiations.

Ford employee Eddie Brown gave a thorough quality control inspection to a 2023 F-Series Super Duty truck at the Ford Truck Plant on Chamberlain Ln. in Louisville, Ky. May 24, 2023

The strike notice from the UAW to Ford came just one day after Ford CEO Jim Farley shared how the strike at KTP in the fall changed the decades-long relationship between the company and the union. Ford has prided itself in recent years on choosing to build in the U.S., employing the largest number of UAW workers and having the strongest relationship with the union.

"It was an extremely difficult moment for the company," Farley said during remarks to the Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference in New York, the Detroit Free Press previously reported. "It's been a watershed moment for the company. Does it have a business impact? Yes."

Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862, which represents roughly 12,000 workers at the two Louisville area Ford plants, told the Courier Journal serving a strike notice over a local contract is not unheard of and is a strategy the union has utilized in years past. Dunn said the focus shouldn't be on the timing of the strike notice but rather on the efforts of the two sides to reach a contract that serves both the company and its workers at the truck plant.

"[A strike notice] definitely helps, it puts the urgency in the company to make a move because the last thing they want is the membership striking," Palmer said. "We were definitely able to make major gains in things we couldn't agree upon, so it definitely got things moving."

If the strike talk at KTP feels familiar that's because less than four months ago, the UAW ended its six-week strike at Ford over national negotiations. The strike saw two weeks of KTP workers picketing at Ford's most profitable facility where the Super Duty trucks are made.

On Nov. 17, 69.3% of voting workers ratified a national contract that won historic raises and contract improvements for workers.

Now that Ford and the UAW have resolved the local dispute, the UAW will shift its focus to some of the 19 other local contracts across the country that are still seeking agreements.

This story may be updated.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UAW and Ford avoid strike at Kentucky Truck Plant with new deal