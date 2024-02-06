Ford UAW employees get bigger profit-sharing checks for 2023 despite strike

As a result of Ford Motor Co.'s 2023 profits in the U.S., about 58,000 U.S. hourly workers will receive a profit-sharing check of up to $10,400, Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Tuesday.

Temporary Ford employees will be eligible for profit-sharing for the first time, and the checks up are from $9,176 a year ago. The before-tax checks are based on a formula involving hours worked.

Ford said workers should see checks of various sums in mid-March, according to Ford spokesman T.R. Reid.

General Motors announced last month profit-sharing checks of $12,750 last month for its 42,300 hourly workers.

The Ford profit-sharing formula is $1,000 for workers for each $1 billion in North American pretax profit. These are not bonus payments. Profit-sharing is negotiated by the United Auto Workers labor union as part of its collective bargaining contract.

Stellantis, which builds Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat vehicles, has not released its earnings statement yet. It's scheduled for mid-February.

