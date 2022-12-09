Ford unveiled a $1.7 million, track-only supercar with 800 horsepower — and it's only making 67 of them

The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. Ford

Ford is bidding farewell to the latest generation of its GT supercar.

Its final sendoff is the $1.7 million Ford GT Mk IV, the most powerful GT to date.

The two-seat GT pays homage to Ford's vaunted 1960s race car, the GT40.

Ford's most expensive model is going out with a bang.

The Detroit automaker on Friday unveiled the 2023 GT Mk IV, an extremely limited, $1.7 million version of its GT supercar. Ford's last and final iteration of the third-generation GT, the Mk IV will hit customer driveways starting in spring 2023.

The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. Ford

But it won't simply show up on dealership lots like a regular old car. Ford says the "client application process" will finish up in early 2023.

The GT Mk IV is the most powerful GT to date, promising to crank out more than 800 horsepower from a unique twin-turbocharged engine. The track-only (street-illegal) car features a racing transmission, a longer overall footprint than the regular GT, and a body made from lightweight carbon fiber.

The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. Ford

To keep it planted at high speeds, the Mk IV boasts extensive aerodynamic upgrades, including a rear spoiler you could land a plane on.

The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. Ford

Ford launched two-seat, mid-engined GT in 2004 as an homage to its GT40 race car, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 1966-1969. Fans of 2019's "Ford v Ferrari" will remember it's the car that finally allowed Ford to best the Italian brand at the prestigious endurance race.

The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. Ford

After a decade-long hiatus, Ford rolled out the current model in 2016, with plans to build 1,350 of them. It retails for around $500,000.

The new 2023 variant is named after the GT40 Mk IV, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1967. To pay tribute, Ford's manufacturing partner Multimatic will only make 67 examples.

Read the original article on Business Insider