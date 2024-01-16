Ford, Volvo, Lucid among 159,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 139,000 Ford vehicles recalled for an oil pressure issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Jan. 6 to Jan. 15.

Ford Focus and Ford EcoSport recall for oil pressure issue

Ford is recalling 139,730 of its 2016-2018 Ford Focus compact cars and 2018-2022 Ford EcoSport SUVs because the oil pump drive belt or drive belt tensioner may fail, resulting in a loss of engine oil pressure. A loss of oil pressure can result in an engine stall and a loss of power braking assist, increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Ford said dealers will replace the oil pump tensioner assembly and oil pump drive belt, free of charge. Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed Feb. 13, 2024. A second notice, expected to be sent in the second quarter of 2024, will be sent once remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S64.

Recalled vehicles:

2018-2022 Ford EcoSport (113,689)

2016-2018 Ford Focus (26,041)

The 2019 Ford Ecosport at the Cincinnati Auto Expo on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

Volvo recall: Turn signal concern on SUVs

Volvo is recalling 17,409 of its 2024 XC40 SUVs because a diagnostic error in the Central Electronic Module (CEM) software may cause the left rear turn signal indicator to not function. A nonfunctioning exterior turn signal may not notify other drivers of a turning vehicle, increasing the risk of an accident, the company said in a NHTSA report.

The CEM software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 28, 2024. Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10256.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Volvo XC40

The 2024 Volvo XC40 SUV.

Lucid Air recall for heater concern

Lucid is recalling 2,042 of its 2022-2023 Air electric sedans because the high voltage coolant heater (HVCH) may fail to defrost the windshield. Loss of adequate windshield defrost capability could lead to restricted driver field of vision and an increased risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Lucid will update the software to identify a HVCH failure and provide a warning to the driver and HVCHs that fail will be replaced. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 8, 2024. Owners may contact Lucid customer service at 1-888-995-8243. Lucid's number for this recall is SR-24-01-0.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Lucid Air

The 2022 Lucid Air sedan.

Contributing: Emily DeLetter

