Ford, Xcel Energy team up to offset cost of EV charging infrastructure for customers

Ford Motor Co.’s commercial customers in eight states, including Michigan, are expected to get some help in covering the costs of going electric in the coming years.

The company’s Ford Pro division is teaming up with a utility, Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy, as part of an initiative to add 30,000 electric vehicle charging ports in Xcel’s territory by 2030. Xcel will offset most of the upfront costs for EV charging equipment and installation for businesses through the so-called 30x30 initiative, according to the announcement.

The initiative will be rolled out for enrolled customers in a special company program in Wisconsin and Colorado in 2024. The program “will seek opportunities for expansion" in other states in Xcel’s service territory — Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, the Dakotas and Texas — in subsequent years, pending regulatory approval, a press release said.

Xcel Energy serves about 9,000 electricity customers in Michigan in the Upper Peninsula, in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties, according to Lacey Nygard, an Xcel spokesperson.

Xcel Energy will install charging infrastructure for business customers that qualify (details have not yet been finalized), and Ford Pro will provide charging equipment and post-installation customer support and service, the release said.

Dave Prusinski, general manager of Integrated Services for Ford Pro, said the partnership should help commercial customers as they consider making the electric switch because that upfront cost is a major barrier.

“It's a well-known fact that the cost of installing EV chargers can sometimes cost more than the chargers themselves, including tearing up concrete, laying wiring and infrastructure. But we know that that charging infrastructure is a crucial bridge to the future,” Prusinski told reporters Monday.

Prusinski noted that range anxiety isn’t the biggest concern for commercial fleet managers; it’s the lack of convenient charging options.

