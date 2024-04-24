Ford's 1Q net income falls 24% as combustion engine unit sees sales and revenue decline

FILE - A worker walks past neon signs for Ford at the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Ford reports their earnings on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)·Associated Press Finance· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Associated Press Finance
2 min read
1
In this article:

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s first-quarter net income fell 24% from a year ago as the company's combustion engine vehicle unit saw revenue and sales decline.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Wednesday it made $1.33 billion from January through March, compared with $1.76 billion a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Ford made 49 cents per share, enough to beat analyst estimates of 43 cents, according to FactSet.

Revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% to $42.78 billion, but that fell short of Wall Street estimates of $42.93 billion.

Ford Blue, the combustion engine unit, made $905 million before taxes, down $1.7 billion from a year ago. Revenue was down 13%. The company blamed the declines on lower inventories and selection of F-150 pickups due to updating factories for a new model.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler told reporters Wednesday that Ford will recover sales volume and selection later in the year, positioning the company for strong earnings.

But Ford Pro, the commercial vehicle unit, offset some of the decline, posting pretax earnings of just over $3 billion, with revenue up 36%.

But Model e, the electric vehicle business, lost $1.3 billion, almost $600 million more than the first quarter of last year. The company said it's cutting costs, but those have been offset by electric vehicle price declines.

The company says its next generation of electric vehicles coming out in the next two to three years will be profitable. "We'll do whatever it takes to be profitable in the first 12 months of our vehicles," CEO Jim Farley told analysts.

The company held its full-year pretax earnings forecast at $10 billion to $12 billion, but Lawler predicted it would be toward the high end of the range.

It lowered an estimate of full-year capital spending to $8 billion to $9 billion, down from earlier guidance of $8 billion to $9.5 billion. The company said the reduced spending shows its commitment to using capital efficiently.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Earnings Surprise Wall Street. Auto Giant Maintains 2024 Profit Outlook.

    Ford announced better-than-expected first-quarter earnings even as revenue came in below predictions late Wednesday. The company also revised aspects of its 2024 outlook as its expects losses from its EV segment.

  • Ford Motor Stock Rises After Earnings Beat Estimates

    The car maker gets granular by reporting numbers for gas-powered vehicles, electric vehicles, and the Ford Pro commercial business.

  • Ford profit tops expectations on strong commercial, hybrid sales

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co posted first-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat Wall Street's expectations, bolstered by a strong performance in its commercial vehicle division and an increase in its hybrid vehicle sales. Ford shares rose 3.5% in after-market trading on the news. Earlier this month, Ford delayed the planned launches of three-row EVs in Canada and its next-generation electric pickup truck built in Tennessee.

  • Sanchez Threatens to Quit, Putting Spain on Course for Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he may resign over right-wing attacks against him and his wife, a move that would push Spain into unchartered political territory and raise the possibility of a new general election. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta

  • Jefferies CEO Sells $65 Million of Shares to Purchase Yacht

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler sold $65 million of shares in his investment bank partly to buy a present for himself — a yacht.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm

  • Meta Projects Higher Spending, Weaker Revenue Amid AI Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. increased its spending estimates for the year and projected second quarter sales that were below Wall Street’s expectations, once again raising questions about whether its futuristic technological bets will eventually pay off for investors.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Gi

  • Apple looks to Southeast Asia, India as hedge against China difficulties

    Apple is looking to increase its manufacturing presence in Southeast Asia and its market share in India as China troubles loom.

  • Chipotle blows by earnings estimates as resilient foot traffic, margin expansion boost Q1 results

    Chipotle posted another strong quarter against a difficult macro backdrop.

  • Missouri House backs legal shield for weedkiller maker facing thousands of cancer-related lawsuits

    The manufacturer of a popular weedkiller won support Wednesday from the Missouri House for a proposal that could shield it from costly lawsuits alleging it failed to warn customers its product could cause cancer. The House vote marked an important but incremental victory for chemical giant Bayer, which acquired an avalanche of legal claims involving the weedkiller Roundup when it bought the product's original St. Louis-area-based producer, Monsanto. The legislation now heads to the Missouri Senate with several weeks remaining in the annual legislative session.

  • Boeing stock slides after tumultuous quarter headlined by 737 Max crisis

    Boeing (BA) on Wednesday reported results that beat Wall Street expectations after a tumultuous first quarter.